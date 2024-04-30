Tea-infused cocktails are back at Victoria's Fairmont Empress this spring

The Fairmont Empress is bringing back its enchanting “Sunset Sips” cocktail affair for the spring and summer seasons.

Afternoon tea has remained a beloved tradition at Fairmont Empress since 1908, with 250,000 cups served annually. Sunset Sips pays homage to this legacy while introducing a fresh, distinctive experience during Victoria’s magnificent Inner Harbour sunsets.

As twilight falls, the Lobby Lounge at the Fairmont will transform into a prohibition-era cocktail lounge, complete with libations inspired by that era and afternoon tea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Empress (@fairmontempress)

Guests can enjoy tea-infused cocktails or mocktails in glass teapots, such as “Tiffany’s Breakfast — a chamomile tea-infused martini — or ‘The Capone’ — a “gunpowder” green tea-infused blend.

Maeve Fogarty, the Empress’ Tea and Wine Sommelier helped curate the drink menu, while Executive Pastry Chef Gerald Tan skillfully crafted exquisite pairings.

Indulge in delightful matches such as dark chocolate espresso mousse, raspberry profiterole, and banoffee pie. Appetizers complement the libations at $48 per person.

For International Tea Day on May 21, a special offering will be available in Q Bar and on the Veranda. Reservations can be made online.

Catch Sunset Sips every Thursday through Sunday in the Lobby Lounge from 8 pm to 11 pm. Starting June 19 until September 30, 2024, the experience will be available daily.

Where: 721 Government Street, Victoria

When: Starts May 3, 2024

Tickets: $48 online