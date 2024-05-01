FoodBoozeFood News

Phillips Brewing's Dinosour wins gold at World Beer Cup

|
May 1 2024, 5:56 pm
Victoria’s Phillips Brewing has taken gold in “Best American-Style Sour Ale” for its Dinosour Stone Fruit Sour beer at the World Beer Cup in Las Vegas.

Within its Dinosour series, Phillips Brewing offers an array of flavours, all showcased in its renowned Jurassic Pack: Blackberry, Blueberry Pomegranate, Stone Fruit, and Raspberry Lime.

Each is a blend of tart and juicy fruit flavours, yet the Stone Fruit Sour has clearly emerged as the standout after winning the gold medal.

The Brewers Association — an American group comprising over 5,400 craft brewers — revealed the victors of this year’s World Beer Cup in Nevada last week.

Amidst 2,060 breweries worldwide submitting 9,300 beers, a panel of judges representing 37 countries meticulously evaluated entries over two weeks to crown the champions.

The event’s goal is to showcase the mastery of small, independent craft brewers worldwide in 110 categories and 172 beer styles.

Among the winners were 13 Canadian breweries, including four from BC: Phillips Brewing, Whistler Brewing, Shaketown Brewing in North Vancouver, and Jacknife Brewing from Kelowna.

Check out the full list of winners here.

