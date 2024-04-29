8 awesome things to do in Victoria this week: April 29 to May 3

With Victoria’s forecast calling for plenty of rain, now’s the perfect opportunity to layer up in your finest attire and attend a show this week.

There are many spring theatre shows, concerts, and events that will be sure to alleviate those springtime woes.

So, check out eight of the best things to do this week in Victoria.

What if Bruce Springsteen grew up on Zelda and Pop Punk? Small Town Artillery Collective begins its month-long tour powered by trumpet, violin, and guitar at the VEC. Support from Victoria’s The Dang Package and Safiya Labelle.

When: Wednesday, May 1; starts at 8 pm

Where: 1415 Broad Street

Tickets: $20 online; $25 at the door

This drop-in choir takes everyone — no experience required. Tonight they’re singing a classic: Tracy Chapman’s Fast Car!



When: Monday, April 29; doors at 7 pm

Where: 1415 Broad Street

Tickets: $15 at the door; children 18 and under, $7.50

This award-winning musician has scored films like Dallas Buyer’s Club, and now, she takes her piano to the Royal Theatre stage this week.

Where: 805 Broughton Street, Victoria

When: Wednesday, May 1; starts at 8 pm

Tickets: Between $38 and $47 online

Authors Julie Paul and Miranda Paul will celebrate the launch of their new works with a live poetry reading followed by a Q&A.

When: Wednesday, May 1; 7 to 9 pm

Where: 1108 Government Street, Victoria

Tickets: Free!

The story of the Banks family and their unique British nanny with magical powers hits the McPherson stage this month.

Where: 3 Centennial Square, Victoria

When: Starts Friday, May 3 and runs until Sunday, May 12

Tickets: $66 online

Authentic stories surrounding race, racism, and social justice are at the centre of this storytelling series at the Belfry.



When: Monday, April 29; 7 to 9 pm

Where: Belfry Theatre

Tickets: Pay What You Can

Hear a selection of romantic, beloved, and famous sonnets in English, French, Spanish, and Italian put on by the UVic Faculty of Humanities at the perfect venue: Hermann’s Jazz Club.

When: Tuesday, April 30; from 7 to 9 pm

Where: 753 View Street, Victoria

Tickets: $5 at the door; reserve a spot here



This Theatre Inconnu production tells the story of an immigrant woman’s recovery from an abusive relationship and her burgeoning romance with her optometrist. Expect dashes of humour, love, and heartache.

Where: 1923 Fernwood Road, Victoria

When: Wednesday, May 1 and runs until Saturday, May 18

Tickets: $14 online