Everything to know about BC's Airbnb restrictions that start tomorrow

BC’s new restrictions on short-term rentals take effect Wednesday. The goal is to return short-term rentals to the long-term rental market.

As of May 1, hosts on platforms such as Airbnb will only be able to rent out a home if it’s their principal residence. That means no more living in one place and putting an investment property on Airbnb.

Several cities, including Vancouver, already had this requirement, but now it’s being enacted at the provincial level.

Hosts are also allowed to rent out a secondary suite or accessory unit at their principal residence on short-term rental platforms. For example, if a family lives in a house, they can list the basement suite on Airbnb.

Some communities are exempt from the principal residence requirement, including resort towns such as Whistler and the Gulf Islands. A complete list of communities where the principal residence requirement applies is available on the province’s website.

Sharper enforcement tools for local governments

In some BC communities, hosts have been able to rent out their property as a short-term rental even when it was against local bylaws. This non-conforming use exemption will end for short-term rentals.

Hosts must also display their business licence in areas where local government requires it. The May 1 rules require short-term rental platforms to remove a listing that doesn’t include the licence number.

BC also increased the maximum available fine for hosts that break the rules — jacking it up from $2,000 to $50,000. Tickets are another enforcement tool, going up from $1,000 to $3,000 per day per infraction.

Hosting sites must turn over data to BC government

Starting this month, hosting sites must share information about their listings with the province. That data won’t be made public but is meant to help with enforcement. Going forward, hosting sites must give reports monthly.

Provincial registry by 2025

A slew of new rules will take effect May 1, but more are in the pipeline for next year. By early 2025, the province expects to establish a short-term rental registry to ensure both hosts and hosting platforms abide by the rules.

BC is also working on establishing a provincial enforcement unit to monitor compliance and issue penalties over short-term rental rule violations.