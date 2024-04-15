Victoria has been named one of the dopest cities in Canada

Frankly, it’s high time this city was recognized as the dopest in the country.

At the risk of sounding blunt, let’s be real — when it comes to being the most cannabis-friendly city in Canada, nobody can puff, puff, pass us.

And according to Uber Eats, in a “joint effort” to crown Canada’s most cannabis-friendly city, Victoria has taken the top spot.

Cannabis delivery with Uber Eats in BC began last April. After crunching the numbers on how often residents are tapping into Uber Eats for their cannabis cravings, Victoria emerged as the undisputed “dopest” city.

Following Victoria’s lead, North Vancouver, Vancouver, Port Moody, and New Westminster make up the top five, in that order.

Victoria has frequently been recognized for its cannabis scene — which is still growing. Even before cannabis legalization in 2018, the city has had a reputation for being cannabis-friendly.

The Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club, operating for over two decades, has been a testament to this culture — though it has faced its fair share of challenges along the way.

Another blazing example of Victoria’s commitment are the Seed and Stone cannabis stores — two state-of-the-art boutique stores in Victoria owned through a majority stake by the Songhees First Nation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seed & Stone (@seedandstoneboutique)