Here are 9 of the best spas on Vancouver Island

Vancouver Island is a rejuvenating place in general. With ocean breezes, mountain air, and sandy beaches, there’s not a whole lot more you could ask for. But if you were to ask, there’d be an answer: Spas.

Some of the best spas in the country are sprinkled all across Vancouver Island, each with the express purpose of relaxing and rejuvenating, all while surrounded by the most tranquil environments.

Here’s our list of nine of the best spas on Vancouver Island.

Oak Bay Beach Hotel in Oak Bay

This luxurious waterfront resort is located in beautiful Oak Bay and is peak Vancouver Island. Along with the hotel’s breathtaking ocean views, sea-salt air, and eclectic dining options, the spa has more therapeutic treatments, with mineral pools and rejuvenating treatments available every day.

Address: 1175 Beach Drive, Oak Bay

HAVN Saunas in Victoria

Housed in an old World War II barge within Victoria’s stunning Inner Harbour, HAVN is one of the newest spas on this list and is not to be missed. With a combination of hot ands cold pools scattered among a variety of saunas — socializing saunas, mineral saunas, and quiet saunas — HAVN has quickly fit into Vancouver Island’s vast spa network with ease. Surrounded by panoramic views of downtown Victoria and James Bay, this is a perfect escape within the city.

Address: 920 Wharf Street, Victoria

The Spa Magnolia in Victoria

Spa Magnolia is a renowned sanctuary of relaxation and rejuvenation located in the heart of the city, housed in one of the best hotels in the country. Offering a blend of traditional and contemporary spa therapies, it provides guests with a luxurious escape from the bustle of everyday life right in downtown Victoria. The spa’s elegant ambiance and expert therapists ensure a serene experience, making it a must-visit destination for those seeking ultimate pampering.

Address: 623 Courtney Street, Victoria

Ritual Nordic Spa in Victoria

Ritual Nordic Spa, as the name suggests, is inspired by Scandinavian bathing traditions. Nordic spas typically focus on hydrotherapy in an outdoor setting, drawing inspiration from Scandinavian bathing traditions. They emphasize alternating hot and cold treatments alongside nature-based relaxation, while traditional spas offer a broader range of treatments in indoor settings, often focusing on pampering and beauty services. Ritual Nordic Spa is a unique experience worth relaxing into.

Address: 989 Johnson Street #101, Victoria

The Grotto Spa at Tigh-Na-Mara in Parksville

Recently voted one of the best spas in the country, The Grotto Spa at Tigh-Na-Mara Spa Resort boasts a fantastic array of services, as well as a faux waterfall with a particularly relaxing allure. With a new $2.5 million renovation adding four saunas, a mineral pool, and a mediation/socializing area, this nationally-renowned spa has only gotten better as of late.

Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge in Alberni-Clayoquot

Named one of the best wilderness resorts in the country, Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge is also home to The Healing Grounds Spa. Surrounded by forest-draped coastlines and crisp ocean air, you can unwind after a day of horseback riding, fishing, canyoning, or hiking in The Healing Grounds Spa’s waterfront massage tent, cedar hot tub, and meditation room.

Address: Bedwell River Valley, Alberni-Clayoquot

Ancient Cedars Spa at Wickaninnish Inn in Tofino

Nestled along the rugged shoreline next to the acclaimed Chesterman Beach, the Ancient Cedars Spa at the Wickaninnish Inn in picturesque Tofino offers the ultimate in luxury spa experiences on Vancouver Island. Ancient Cedars Spa stands out for its signature Lomi Lomi treatment, inspired by Hawaiian practices aimed at fostering complete relaxation of the mind, body, and spirit. With Chesterman Beach recently ranked #6 on Lonely Planet’s list of best beaches in the world, a visit promises to be an unforgettable escape.

Sacred Stone Spa in Tofino

With a focus on holistic wellness, the Ancient Stone Spa offers a range of rejuvenating treatments inspired by Indigenous healing traditions. Guests can unwind in West Coast surroundings, including outdoor hot tubs overlooking the rugged mountain and ocean coastline.

Pacific Mist Spa at Kingfisher Resort in Courteney

Much like the Nordic spa tradition, The Pacific Mist Spa at Kingfisher Oceanside Resort is celebrated for its detoxifying hydropath experience. This unique journey leads guests through sandstone-carved caves and pools, offering an immersive west-coast-inspired atmosphere. From morning to night, indulge in its massage pool, tidal bath, steam cave, waterfall, river walk, and more. Complete your experience with a coastal-inspired body treatment like the Pacific Mermaid, a rejuvenating wrap infused with mineral-rich ingredients, which ensures a refreshing experience from head to toe.

Address: 4330 Island Highway South, Courtenay

