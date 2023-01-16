It’s been a few years since Jo’s Italian Deli opened its Vancouver location, and we figured it was a good time to revisit this tucked-away Alma Street spot for a bite.

After all, there’s never really a bad time to indulge in some affordable Italian-style carbs, right?

The concept opened its first brick-and-mortar outpost in Chilliwack in 2018 where it launched with a small selection of deli sandwiches and grocery items.

Fast-forward to now, and the family-run concept offers classic deli sandwiches on lightly toasted ciabatta buns in seven different varieties alongside a solid selection of fresh pasta.

Salads, sides, and drinks such as Italian sodas and caffeinated beverages, are also up for order from the ready-to-eat section of Jo’s.

If you’ve never eaten here before, expect all the classics. From rigatoni in slow-cooked homemade meat sauce to potato gnocchi in homemade pesto cream sauce to the ultimate comfort dish, Spaghetti & Meatballs, Jo’s has a solid lineup of pasta.

Guests can also opt for extra meatballs, parm, and focaccia for an additional cost. All regular pastas range around the $10 mark, and of course, you can opt for family-size portions for $30-$40 depending on the variety.

We opted for the regular radiatori in a classic pink sauce. You can’t go wrong with a rainy day rosé.

On the sando side of things, we snagged a regular Spicy Salami made with olive tapenade, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, and Jo’s vinaigrette.

Sandwiches come in regular for $8.99 or large for around $12. The menu features varieties like Tuna, Meatball, Chicken Pesto, Veggie, and classic Italian to name a few.

Deli sides like pesto pasta salad, artichoke antipasto, chickpea salad, and mixed olives are also available here.

In terms of combos, there are two great choices up for order.

The Lunch Box Combo features a sandwich and a deli side for just over $12.50, and the Pasta Platter includes pasta and a deli side for $13.99.

For two hungry adults, a regular pasta and regular sandwich is a nice split. For those especially peckish, we’d recommend topping your noodles with a few extra meatballs for good measure.

On top of all that, this spot offers grocery staples for folks who can’t stick around for a warm bowl of spaghetti with fluffy focaccia on the side. Although, you can always order those hot eats to-go, just FYI.

Pantry staples like dried pasta, canned tomatoes, vinegar, olive oil, sauces, and more are up for grabs here.

Joe’s Italian Deli Vancouver is open Monday to Saturday from 11 am to 8 pm and Sunday from 11 am to 7 pm. Be sure to check it out if you haven’t already, and if you have, make a return visit soon!

Address: 2505 Alma Street, Vancouver

