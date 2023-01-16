From tacos to poutine to burgers, street food is one of our top food genres – the kind of eats that we crave all the time.

Known for its huge variety of street food influenced by cuisine from around the world, StrEATS is a great go-to spot for fast, casual food.

The chain started out in Calgary in 2017 and has since opened several other locations in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and BC.

Now, StrEATS is opening its seventh location in the province, this time in Surrey at #160-2940 King George Boulevard.

StrEATS Surrey Kitchen will officially open on January 23 with some really sweet opening-day deals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by strEATS Kitchens (@streatskitchens)

The first 22 guests will eat free, while the first 25 will get a free D’Served Ice Cream Sandwich. In addition, the first 100 people will get a free Sapsucker Drink, plus plenty of other prizes will be offered on that day.

StrEATS’ menu features several different kinds of tacos (including Peri-Peri Chicken and Mango Shrimp) as well as riffs on the classic poutine (Perogi Poutine, anyone?), burritos, bowls, and more.

Check out this new spot when it opens on January 23.

Address: #160-2940 King George Boulevard, Surrey

Instagram