Oyo Korean Noodles is the latest hidden gem to hit Vancouver

We’ll cut to the chase; everything on Oyo Korean Noodles’ menu is under $10. That kind of deal is practically unheard of in Vancouver.

While the menu at this new Korean noodle shop is small, it’s serving up some tasty Korean noodle dishes like its Soyo Noodle, which is made with green onion-infused soy sauce, soft tofu, pickled radish, garlic, sesame seeds, and chives.

You can also order items like tteokbokki and beef dumplings. According to Oyo’s website, you’ll eventually be able to order Korean onigiri too.

This restaurant can also be classified as a true hidden gem due to its location. You can find Oyo inside Pokerrito, located at 991 Hornby Street in Vancouver.

“At Oyo, we’re not just about noodles; we’re about creating moments that linger in your taste buds,” shared the restaurant. “Join us, and let’s share the joy of Korean Noodles, one delightful bowl at a time.”

Oyo Korean Noodle is now open from Monday to Saturday.

Address: 991 Hornby Street, Vancouver

