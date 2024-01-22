FoodRestaurant Openings

Oyo Korean Noodles is the latest hidden gem to hit Vancouver

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Jan 22 2024, 9:18 pm
Oyo Korean Noodles is the latest hidden gem to hit Vancouver

We’ll cut to the chase; everything on Oyo Korean Noodles’ menu is under $10. That kind of deal is practically unheard of in Vancouver.

While the menu at this new Korean noodle shop is small, it’s serving up some tasty Korean noodle dishes like its Soyo Noodle, which is made with green onion-infused soy sauce, soft tofu, pickled radish, garlic, sesame seeds, and chives.

You can also order items like tteokbokki and beef dumplings. According to Oyo’s website, you’ll eventually be able to order Korean onigiri too.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by oyo (@oyokoreanoodles)

This restaurant can also be classified as a true hidden gem due to its location. You can find Oyo inside Pokerrito, located at 991 Hornby Street in Vancouver.

“At Oyo, we’re not just about noodles; we’re about creating moments that linger in your taste buds,” shared the restaurant. “Join us, and let’s share the joy of Korean Noodles, one delightful bowl at a time.”

Oyo Korean Noodle is now open from Monday to Saturday.

Oyo Korean Noodles

Address: 991 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop