Gabi & Jules bakery has just soft opened in Burnaby

May 25 2022, 8:57 pm
Earlier this month we told you about the new Gabi & Jules bakery taking over the Hastings Street location of Caffe Divano.

The pie makers, who have their first location in Port Moody, just announced that the new location at 4568 Hastings Street has soft opened today.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gabi & Jules (@gabiandjules)

Gabi & Jules got its start in a Caffe Divano before opening its own space. The new Burnaby Heights location promises more of its huge array of baked treats and pies, like mango passionfruit cheesecake pie, caramel apple walnut pie, and other seasonal specials.

The new bakery is looking very spacious with plenty of indoor seating, grab-and-go-treats, and a sweet, shabby-chic interior atmosphere.

Stop by to check out the new space and stay for a slice of pie and a cup of tea.

Gabi & Jules

Address: 4568 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Instagram

