New UBC guide dishes on where to get the best food deals on campus

Being a student in Vancouver is tough. Between studying for finals and trying to afford groceries, it’s easy to find yourself overwhelmed with stress. But one non-profit organization is trying to help.

Campus Nutrition just released a new discount guide to help with the food insecurity that many incoming and existing students are facing. The guide lists all the places on campus that are trying to ease the financial burden of eating, including where students can get up to 15% discounts and where the best happy hour deals are.

Sepehr Kamal, CEO of Campus Nutrition, shared that food insecurity among UBC students is exacerbated by the fact that many students don’t know where to look for discounts and deals because they are not well advertised.

“Every year it’s a whole new set of students come. A lot of them are international students who have absolutely no idea where to go,” he said.

“We’ve realized that [food insecurity] is by far the biggest problem students are facing, and providing them that information is really the biggest impact we can have,” said Kamal.

While the guide is now out for students to learn more about where they can snag the best deals around campus, Zoe Wagner, editorial manager at Campus Nutrition, highlighted that the discounts available are still not enough to help students struggling with food insecurity.

“This is not enough. As a student, I would love to have more opportunities to save money or things that are more common knowledge,” Wagner said.

“This is not going to change everything, but it’s certainly going to help students be aware of how their undergraduate societies are supporting them.”

Wagner shared that their non-profit organization wishes UBC would do more to help with the food security of its students, especially when inflation is making the cost of living harder all around. However, she said that student advocacy, like their guide, is currently the biggest driver of change in making sure students can afford to eat.

“A lot of student advocate advocacy goes into this, and I think that’s the biggest thing that’s changing the landscape of food insecurity at UBC right now for sure,” said Wagner.