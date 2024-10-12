A beloved Vancouver restaurant is shutting down its operations after five years of serving the Fraserhood community. Say Mercy is closing its doors on November 2.

Say Mercy has been delighting locals with its signature blend of Americano and Italiano cuisine, championing what it called “an unexpected love story” between cultures.

“It is with a heavy heart that Say Mercy announces its closure, with the final service set for November 2, 2024,” the restaurant shared on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Say Mercy! (@saymercyyvr)

“After five wonderful years serving the Fraserhood community, the team at Say Mercy would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all of the guests and neighbours who have supported us throughout this incredible journey.”

The restaurant has gained significant notoriety within the food industry, receiving three consecutive Michelin Bib Gourmand Awards over its five-year operation.

“Since opening our doors, Say Mercy has been dedicated to not just serving food, but creating a heartfelt experience for both guests in our room and friends in our community,” the post continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Say Mercy! (@saymercyyvr)

“We never imagined our little spot would win three consecutive Michelin Bib Gourmand Awards, and we will be proud of those long after our doors close.”

Say Mercy will operate as usual until its closure on November 2 and invites guests to “enjoy some BBQ bolo and experience this unexpected love story one last time.”