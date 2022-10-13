9 spine-chilling Vancouver Halloween events for only the bravest of souls

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Halloween season is in full swing, and Vancouver and the Lower Mainland is packed full of frightful events and experiences to satisfy your appetite for scares.

In fact, some of these haunted happenings are so terrifying, only the bravest of souls should check them out!

Think you’re up for the challenge? Try your luck with these nine spine-chilling Halloween events taking place until the big day on October 31.

But just in case, we recommend packing an extra pair of underwear.

What: Do you love the feeling of being terrified? Then you’ll love Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors.

This haunted house in Surrey is actually three different haunted features in one, plus more ways to get your blood pumping. For 2022, you can try the Lovecraftian nightmare Echoes of Abbath, New Year’s Evil, which traps you in a 1970s motel, and Zycko Zerkus – a carnival maze.

When: Now until October 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: 12530 72nd Avenue, Surrey

Cost: $29.99 to $49.99 per person

What: The Beaumont Studios presents Art Immortal from October 13 to 31, with the popular arts hub being turned into a unique AI Halloween experience for fans of all things spooky.

Art Immortal will transport guests into the mind of Vancouver’s fully autonomous AI artist, AiYa, and features a series of escape rooms, exciting performances, and head-scratching riddles.

When: Wednesdays to Sundays from October 20 to 31, 2022

Time: Show runs every 10 minutes between 6 to 11 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, and from 6 pm to midnight on Friday and Saturday

Where: The Beaumont — 316 West 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Regular price $40, discount price (Sundays only) $25, group discounts available (minimum 20 people) $32.50. Purchase online

What: Fright Nights, one of Western Canada’s scariest haunts, has announced its return to Vancouver for the Halloween season. The highly anticipated attraction will be returning to Playland on select nights starting on October 7 and running right through to Halloween night.

Visitors can experience the immersive Halloween-themed experience with seven haunted houses, 19 heart-pounding rides, spooky décor, roaming monsters and thrilling live performances, and more!

When: Select dates between October 7 and 31, 2022

Time: 6 pm to midnight (Wednesday to Saturday), 6 to 11 pm (Sundays). An expedited line for park entry with Early Access Pass is also available.

Where: Playland at the PNE – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $45-$54 depending on the date, purchase online

What: Reapers Haunted Attraction has returned to terrify visitors at Chilliwack’s Fantasy Farms. The Reapers Maze Of Terror is an insane asylum-themed haunt is filled with crazed patients and twisted doctors just waiting to get their hands on a new victim.

There is almost no light in the 22,000-square-foot maze of terror. The blacked-out attraction includes a chainsaw massacre experience, complete with real chainsaws.

When: Tuesday to Sunday until October 30, plus open on Halloween

Time: 7 to 9 pm (Sundays, Tuesdays to Thursdays), 7 to 10 pm (Fridays and Saturdays)

Where: 9423 Gibson Road, Chilliwack

Tickets: $25 + GST per person (Sundays, Tuesdays to Thursdays) $30 + GST (Fridays and Saturdays). Available online,

What: Vancouver Horror Nights will be transforming a section of Coquitlam Centre into its brand new Scream Park attraction, described as 100,000 sq ft of terror. The popular Halloween attraction will feature four all-new attractions, ranging from a kid’s-only adventure to an immersive horror labyrinth.

Guests can enter The House of Fear, Vancouver Horror Nights’ classic Xtreme Fear Maze which has more than doubled in size for 2022. There is also a sensory-deprivation maze called Sacrifice, and Wesgrave Asylum, an open-world escape experience with four different storylines to discover. Little Halloween fans can check out The Boogeyman Bash, an inflatable attraction for children and families.

When: Now until October 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Coquitlam Centre – 2929 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam

Tickets: Online starting on September 9

What: Maan Farms, the creators of “the scariest corn maze in Canada” located in Abbotsford, has unveiled four new experiences for 2022: Homestead, The Way Down, Slaughterhouse, and Midway.

When you need a break from the pulse-pounding fun, stop by the Midway Street Theatre to meet a cast of characters skilled in the arts of fire, improv, and entertainment. Plus you can visit the Blood Bar to order a wine-filled Blood Bag, or enjoy Maan Farms’ new Naan Tacos, Mad Jack Pumpkin Spice wine, and Creepy Cloud Cocktail.

When: Select nights from September 24 until October 31, 2022

Time: Hours of operation vary based on the date

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: Various options, available online

What: The Empty Chest presents Metro Vancouver’s first open-world haunted experience. Explore a haunted village with a bow and arrows in hand during this live-action roleplaying game. Help solve the mystery of the missing villagers, fight the orc horde, and play games and toast your victory with the Vikings. The 19+ Halloween event will take about two hours to complete.

For those wanting to immerse further into the fantasy realm, you can also sign up for a VIP Archery Experience on October 22 and 23 and October 28 and 29.

When: October 21 to 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Warner Loat Park – 4252 Piper Ave, Burnaby

Cost: $250 for four people. Purchase online

What: Bear Creek Park Train presents its annual Pumpkin Train and Halloween Scream Train in Surrey throughout October. Whichever ride you choose, you’ll climb aboard Eddy The Engine for a spooky and delightful trip at one of the city’s most popular parks.

The little ones are invited on the daytime Pumpkin Train, while those looking for more frights can climb aboard the evening Halloween Scream Train. But beware: don’t let Chainsaw Charlie get you!

When: Now until October 31 for Pumpkin Train, October 14 to 31 for Halloween Scream Train

Time: Pumpkin Train from 10 am to 4:30 pm, Scream Train from 6:30 to 10 pm

Where: Bear Creek Park & Mini Golf – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Price: $11.50 for daytime trains, $15.75 for evening trains

What: Don’t Flinch is transforming The Fomo Gallery into a high-tech “Extreme Haunted House.”

Groups of about six to eight people will enter the spine-chilling attraction and enjoy surround sound, and live characters. Participants are warned that actors may grab them but won’t intentionally harm them. Also, high heels will not be permitted under any circumstances.

When: October 20 to 23 and October 27 to 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: The Fomo NFT Gallery — 221 East Georgia Street, Vancouver,

Tickets: $39, purchase online