7 solo adventures in Vancouver perfect for dating yourself

All on your own? That’s cool because a McLaren Solus GT only has one seat.

Even solo adventurers can find lots to do in Vancouver year-round.

Whether you’re wondering what to do on a flex day when all your friends are working or you’re spending more time dating yourself, everyone should throw a solo date in their calendar every now and then.

Here are eight solo date ideas you can do in Vancouver:

1. Take yourself to the market

Whether you go by yourself to the Vegan Night Market, the Granville Island Market, or a local flea market, you’re going to have fun spending as much time as you want there and chatting with the vendors. Go you! Check out Daily Hive’s Listed events page to find out what’s happening next.

2. Solo book date

Reading is one of those activities that are better done alone, not going to lie. Grab your book and head to a cafe, beach, park, or even library near you. Don’t have a fun read you like yet? Take your behind to a bookstore or even a thrift store for a low-cost read.

3. Check out the North Shore

This solo date idea only works if you aren’t already using the SeaBus as part of your commute. But, for Vancovuerites who seldom venture to the north shore, it’s a whole other world over there. Take the SeaBus, explore Lower Lonsdale, and see what you find. Cream Pony donuts, the Polygon Gallery, and the Lonsdale Quay are all great places to kick off your solo adventure.

4. Try a new workout class

You don’t need someone to go with you to try a new yoga studio, aerial silks, ballet dance, boxing class, et cetera. Most new studios offer newbies a deal, making it an affordable solo date, too. There are also lots of affordable classes at a community centre near you!

5. Make fur friends

Drop by one of the city’s cat cafes (there’s also a rabbit cafe) on your own! It’s the perfect solo adventure for when you’ve had enough of people.

Sign up for a pottery workshop and meet other folks who love hands-on activities. Or, drop by Beadworks on Granville Island and make a new accessory for yourself.

7. Go for a hot girl walk

Plan to take a long walk in a neighbourhood you’re unfamiliar with. Grab a coffee, get your steps in, and maybe catch up on a podcast or two. This date is especially good if you don’t feel comfortable being on your own to strengthen your solo muscles.

What does your next solo adventure look like?