Where to take pottery classes in Vancouver

You’re never too old to play with mud!

Pottery is a classic, artsy hobby that will satisfy your urge to build and create. Requiring creativity and technical skill, you can learn what it takes to use a pottery wheel or hand-build one-of-a-kind pieces that you can keep forever.

In Vancouver, there are a ton of studios that you can check out whether you’re curious to give it a try for the first time or you’re ready to sign up for a membership to take your craft to the next level.

Ready to get your hands dirty? Here are a few of the most fun ceramics studios in Vancouver:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by douglasparkcc (@douglasparkcca)

There are a handful of community centres in Vancouver with pottery studios. Whether you want to drop in, take classes, or join a boot camp – there are plenty of options for kids and adults.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pottery classes (@handeyedesignceramics)

From pottery date nights and group workshops to beginner and intermediate classes, this Chinatown studio offers classes seven days a week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Ceramics Studio (@vancouverceramics)

This Marpole ceramics studio offers workshops and memberships whether you’re just starting or looking for a place to get serious about your hobby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Pottery Studio (@communityclaystudio)

This studio close to Olympic Village Station has a myriad of classes, including eight-week pottery workshops and date night workshops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claymates Ceramics Studio (@claymates.studio)

This East Vancouver community studio has one-time workshops and series workshops consisting of two to three-hour sessions, from beginner basics to more sophisticated techniques.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MakerLabs (@makerlabs)

Maker Labs offers hand-building and wheel-throwing classes at their East Vancouver studios.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nevena Tadic (@gtnevenaceramics)

Right on the False Creek seawall, this pottery studio has an amazing view on top of workshops for beginners and members.

8. 4Cats studios

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joey Alice (@4catsstudio)

With studios both in Kitsilano and in Mount Pleasant, 4Cats is great when you want the whole family to get into a new hobby together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Summer Skool (@summer_skool)

This East Vancouver studio has unique workshops where you can make your own holiday gifts, silhouette-style vases, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nathania Fung (@thisisnathania)



If you’re not ready to become a full-fledged ceramicist, you can paint pre-made ceramic pieces to suit your style at this studio in Kitsilano.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Arnold (@saraharnoldrmt)

Offering 80-minute drop-in pottery wheel lessons, this studio was founded by a Japanese potter and is run by communal artists.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JustPotters (@justpotters)

Learn the basics at JustPotters’ adult wheel classes this fall, including how to center, pull walls, trim, and glaze your work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fundamentals (@studiofundamentals)

With a variety of options, including condensed and quickie wheel-throwing workshops, try this East Vancouver studio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mudlab pottery (@mudlab.ca)



Get muddy at this East Hastings studio that offers private workshops and open studio time.