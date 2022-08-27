Where to take pottery classes in Vancouver
You’re never too old to play with mud!
Pottery is a classic, artsy hobby that will satisfy your urge to build and create. Requiring creativity and technical skill, you can learn what it takes to use a pottery wheel or hand-build one-of-a-kind pieces that you can keep forever.
In Vancouver, there are a ton of studios that you can check out whether you’re curious to give it a try for the first time or you’re ready to sign up for a membership to take your craft to the next level.
Ready to get your hands dirty? Here are a few of the most fun ceramics studios in Vancouver:
1. Community centres
There are a handful of community centres in Vancouver with pottery studios. Whether you want to drop in, take classes, or join a boot camp – there are plenty of options for kids and adults.
- Britannia
- Douglas Park
- False Creek
- Kensington
- Kerrisdale
- Roundhouse
- Trout Lake
- West Point Grey
- West End
2. Hand Eye Ceramics
From pottery date nights and group workshops to beginner and intermediate classes, this Chinatown studio offers classes seven days a week.
3. Vancouver Ceramics
This Marpole ceramics studio offers workshops and memberships whether you’re just starting or looking for a place to get serious about your hobby.
4. Community Clay Studio
This studio close to Olympic Village Station has a myriad of classes, including eight-week pottery workshops and date night workshops.
5. Claymates Ceramics Studio
This East Vancouver community studio has one-time workshops and series workshops consisting of two to three-hour sessions, from beginner basics to more sophisticated techniques.
6. Maker Labs
Maker Labs offers hand-building and wheel-throwing classes at their East Vancouver studios.
7. Claytek Pottery Studios
Right on the False Creek seawall, this pottery studio has an amazing view on top of workshops for beginners and members.
8. 4Cats studios
With studios both in Kitsilano and in Mount Pleasant, 4Cats is great when you want the whole family to get into a new hobby together.
9. summer skool
This East Vancouver studio has unique workshops where you can make your own holiday gifts, silhouette-style vases, and more.
10. U Paint I Fire
If you’re not ready to become a full-fledged ceramicist, you can paint pre-made ceramic pieces to suit your style at this studio in Kitsilano.
11. HiDe Ceramic Works
Offering 80-minute drop-in pottery wheel lessons, this studio was founded by a Japanese potter and is run by communal artists.
12. Just Potters
Learn the basics at JustPotters’ adult wheel classes this fall, including how to center, pull walls, trim, and glaze your work.
13. Studio Fundamentals
With a variety of options, including condensed and quickie wheel-throwing workshops, try this East Vancouver studio.
14. Mudlab
Get muddy at this East Hastings studio that offers private workshops and open studio time.