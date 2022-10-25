We’re officially in the era of the vending machine renaissance.

No longer are they confined to only dispensing stale bags of chips and chocolate bars – now, you can get anything from art objects, jars of cake, pop CDs and cassette tapes, and entire prepared salads from a vending machine.

Joining this list is a “smart” cocktail vending machine, a recent collaboration by Vancouver-based fashion designer and NFT artist Kiarash TK and the master mixologist team known as Cocktail Connoisseur.

The Skull Society vending machine is the world’s first-ever “NFT and augmented reality-powered cocktail vending machine” and will be launching in Vancouver this Friday, October 28.

The machine “combines the traditional vending model with advanced technologies fueled by artificial intelligence,” according to the press release, and has been in development by BC-based scientists behind SMRT1 for the last few years.

This Halloween weekend, the machine will finally be unveiled and ready to dispense “art-inspired craft cocktails.”

To celebrate the launch of the collaboration, a Skull Society Halloween Experience will be happening at a secret location, featuring “a journey of sound, visuals and flavours,” with a music lineup of performers set to run until as late as 4 am.

Guests to the party will be able to purchase craft cocktails from one of the two smart machines, which features a “high-resolution LED screen” for a more interactive, digital experience.

Exactly what kind of craft cocktails will be featured and how the NFT art will be incorporated into the experience has been kept closely under wraps, meaning you’ll have to be there to see for yourself.

Skull Society Halloween Party

When: Friday, October 28 at 8 pm

Where: Secret location

Tickets: From $16.93