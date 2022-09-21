Cakes in a jar, dispensed from a vending machine, have been popping up all over the place over the last couple of years.

From Langley to Richmond to Abbotsford, one local company has been slowly changing our expectations of the kind of sweets we can get from a vending machine.

The Jar Bar, which bills itself as Canada’s first-ever cake jar vending machine, has just popped up once again in a new location.

The concept, which comes to us from the folks behind Just Cakes boutique bakery in Surrey, launched permanently at Willowbrook Shopping Centre in Langley last year.

The machine offers shoppers Just Cakes’ signature cake-in-a-jar, aka the “Just Jar,” at the touch of a button.

The Jar Bar is now available at Burnaby’s The Amazing Brentwood as of today, Wednesday, September 21.

Available for purchase by card only, all you have to do is select which cake jar you’d like – available in flavours like birthday cake, lemon raspberry, Oreo, and red velvet.

Indulging in your cake craving has truly never been easier – or more tempting.

You can find this cake vending machine at The Amazing Brentwood near the level two food court called Tables.

With files from Hanna McLean