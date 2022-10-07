Who doesn’t love a trip to the vending machine? Looking at all the options, pushing the buttons, and getting a bottle of water, some new headphones, or even birthday cake.

And for those looking for something a little more unique, there’s a brand-new machine in downtown Vancouver you need to check out.

The city’s first art vending machine began operating at the Garden Court of Bentall Centre (Tower 4 food court) in early fall. The project is a collaboration between Vancouver Vending Co, Downtown Van, and Bentall Centre, and according to curator Crystal Lau, it’s already a big hit with artists and art lovers.

“The response to the art vending machine has been great so far. Items are selling fast and some are already sold out,” Lau told Daily Hive. “Pieces are only available for a limited time and they won’t be restocked, so be sure to visit and grab something soon.”

The art vending machine dispenses zines, pins, stickers, earrings, art prints, and other original works from local creators. At any given time, the machine is stocked with approximately 10-15 artists’ work available for sale.

Items range anywhere from $1 to $60 and can be purchased using credit and debit cards.

“There are actually lots of art vending machines worldwide, but I’ve just never seen one in this city,” shared Lau. “The idea to start one in Vancouver came to me at the height of the pandemic last year when I saw local artists experiencing setbacks in the form of revenue losses and a lack of ways to promote their work.

“I see Vancouver Vending Co as a way to provide an accessible platform for artists to exhibit their work. I also wanted to invigorate Vancouver’s art scene by doing something that’s unique and different.”

Lau works to elevate BIPOC and LGBTQ2S+ communities by spotlighting creators with marginalized identities. She also purchases all the pieces upfront from the artists so that they don’t have to wait for items to be sold in order to receive payment.

“Formal art spaces like museums and galleries often have a problem with the diversity of their artists. I think a big part of resolving that issue is a question of access,” explained Lau. “It’s important for me to give artists from marginalized communities a platform to promote their work, which also means uplifting stories and voices we don’t usually hear.

“Creating spaces where BIPOC/LGBTQ2S+ folks are not only permitted but prioritized is so necessary for our community. That’s why I make sure that in the curation process, a majority of the work that’s featured comes from these artists and that the organizations we give back to support the arts in these communities.”

Throughout September and October, a portion of all vending machine sales will be donated to the Vines Art Festival, an annual event that is responsive to and nurturing artists that are working toward land, water, and relational justice.

“Every step in making this project come about was done with the intention of benefitting and showcasing the arts community in this city,” shared Lau. “As much as I want to create more accessibility for artists, I also want to make art more accessible to the public.

“Traditional art spaces can be intimidating or expensive, so the vending machine format and the affordable items in it can be a great way for someone to dip their toes into the arts.”

The art vending machine is adopting a pop-up format, so it will be in a new location this winter. For more information, visit @vancouvervendingco.