FoodFood News

UpMeals vending machine dispenses salads at BC Ferries terminal

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
May 19 2022, 5:54 pm
UpMeals vending machine dispenses salads at BC Ferries terminal
Courtesy The Tea Communications | BarbaraGoreckaPhoto/Shutterstock
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Desi Turka Indian Cuisine Inc.

Indian

Desi Turka Indian Cuisine Inc.
O-cha Tea Bar

Cafes

O-cha Tea Bar
Supreme Pizza

Pizza

Supreme Pizza
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Aberdeen

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Aberdeen
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle UBC

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle UBC
Havana

Mexican, Cocktails

Havana

Travelling via BC Ferries is often a less than amazing experience – especially if you’re in a rush and hungry.

The Tsawwassen ferry terminal is home to the Quay Market, yes, but those establishments are only open during limited business hours. What if you find yourself pulling into the ferry lineup at 5 am, or at 10 pm, hungry as a horse, only to find everything closed?

This is, of course, why vending machines exist – to conveniently dispense nut-filled chocolate bars and bags of stale chips when there are no other options.

It was only a matter of time before vending machines would level up, serving something a little more filling and a little less sugary.

Newly installed at BC Ferries’ Tsawwassen terminal is an UpMeals SmartVending machine, serving up individually-packaged meals, snacks, and juices.

upmeals vending machine

Courtesy The Tea Communications

The front of the vending machine has an image of a salad bowl with the words “Yes, you can get this from a vending machine. What a time to be alive” beside it.

The vending machine is actually refrigerated, which is how it’s able to house things like salads and bowls, entrees, wraps, breakfast items, and fresh juice. The machine is available to both passengers and staff 24/7, giving everyone a few more convenient food options to choose from.

As an added bonus, all of the packaging is sustainable and can be broken down to be composted and recycled after use.

For now, the UpMeals vending machine can only be found at the Tsawwassen ferry terminal, not the Horseshoe Bay terminal.

 

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
+ Dished
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.