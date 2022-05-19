Travelling via BC Ferries is often a less than amazing experience – especially if you’re in a rush and hungry.

The Tsawwassen ferry terminal is home to the Quay Market, yes, but those establishments are only open during limited business hours. What if you find yourself pulling into the ferry lineup at 5 am, or at 10 pm, hungry as a horse, only to find everything closed?

This is, of course, why vending machines exist – to conveniently dispense nut-filled chocolate bars and bags of stale chips when there are no other options.

It was only a matter of time before vending machines would level up, serving something a little more filling and a little less sugary.

Newly installed at BC Ferries’ Tsawwassen terminal is an UpMeals SmartVending machine, serving up individually-packaged meals, snacks, and juices.

The front of the vending machine has an image of a salad bowl with the words “Yes, you can get this from a vending machine. What a time to be alive” beside it.

The vending machine is actually refrigerated, which is how it’s able to house things like salads and bowls, entrees, wraps, breakfast items, and fresh juice. The machine is available to both passengers and staff 24/7, giving everyone a few more convenient food options to choose from.

As an added bonus, all of the packaging is sustainable and can be broken down to be composted and recycled after use.

For now, the UpMeals vending machine can only be found at the Tsawwassen ferry terminal, not the Horseshoe Bay terminal.