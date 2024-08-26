Vancouver is home to some pretty epic burgers, and a fan-favourite spot is gearing up to open its second location.

Signs for a new Juicy Joe’s Burgers location have popped up at 2004 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver, the former location of Cixi Wonton.

The restaurant’s official announcement and opening date have yet to be revealed, but signs indicate that the store will be coming soon.

The handheld destination is best known for its juicy burgers, chicken sandwiches, vegan burgers, fries, and chicken tenders.

“From family kitchen to popup kitchen, we’ve been smashing burgers to savoury perfection,” says the burger spot on its website. It also calls itself a “secret Vancouver burger joint” and encourages people to visit before “everybody knows about Juicy Joe’s.”

You can currently visit the burger joint’s original location at 2211 Granville Street, Vancouver.

Address: 2004 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

