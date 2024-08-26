FoodRestaurant Openings

Juicy Joe's Burgers to open second location

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
Aug 26 2024, 8:57 pm
Juicy Joe's Burgers to open second location

Vancouver is home to some pretty epic burgers, and a fan-favourite spot is gearing up to open its second location.

Signs for a new Juicy Joe’s Burgers location have popped up at 2004 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver, the former location of Cixi Wonton.

 

The restaurant’s official announcement and opening date have yet to be revealed, but signs indicate that the store will be coming soon.

The handheld destination is best known for its juicy burgers, chicken sandwiches, vegan burgers, fries, and chicken tenders.

“From family kitchen to popup kitchen, we’ve been smashing burgers to savoury perfection,” says the burger spot on its website. It also calls itself a “secret Vancouver burger joint” and encourages people to visit before “everybody knows about Juicy Joe’s.”

You can currently visit the burger joint’s original location at 2211 Granville Street, Vancouver.

Are you excited about this new burger joint? Let us know in the comments.

Juicy Joe’s Burgers

Address: 2004 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Marco OviesMarco Ovies
