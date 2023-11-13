4 food events you need to check out this week: November 13 to 19

Who said there’s nothing to do in November? We’ve rounded up four food events for you to check out this week.

This is the ultimate dining experience for any Harry Styles stans (and a pretty cool one for non-Harry Styles fans as well). You’ll enjoy a Harry Styles-themed meal in a groovy-looking room. Plus, who knows, maybe Harry Styles will make an appearance with some of the best pickles he’s ever had to share with everyone.

When: November 18 and 19, 2023

Where: Howe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $55 per person

Visit Jamjar Canteen in North Vancouver for an all-you-can-eat Lebanese feast. What’s even cooler is you can watch your food cooked right in front of you at one of the many cooking stations placed throughout the restaurant. But be sure to arrive hungry because each ticket to this event includes unlimited access to all the food.

When: November 18 and December 2, 16, and 23

Where: Jamjar Canteen North Vancouver — 125 Victory Ship Way, Vancouver

Tickets: $42.87 per person

It may only be November, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get into the holiday spirit. The Vancouver Christmas market returns featuring plenty of food and bevs for you to enjoy. From bratwurst to raclette, schnitzel, and even whole pork shanks roasted on a special rotisserie, we’d be impressed if you had enough room to try everything in just one visit.

When: November 16 to December 24, 2023

Time: Various time slots are available; stay as long as you like

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Children ages six and under are free. Purchase online

You still have two more days to enjoy the second annual Metro Vancouver croissant crawl. Embark on a self-guided croissant tour featuring limited-edition croissants all around Metro Vancouver. If you need some inspiration, we published a sneak peek at some of our favourite croissants available this year. Did we mention there’s croissant cereal?!

When: November 1 to 14

Where: Select locations around Metro Vancouver

