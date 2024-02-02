Japanese tonkatsu spot Saku to open its fourth location in Richmond

One of Vancouver’s top spots for authentic Japanese tonkatsu is gearing up to open its fourth location in Richmond.

Saku, which operates two locations in Vancouver and one in Coquitlam, has announced it’ll be opening its new Richmond location tomorrow, February 3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by • S A K U • (@sakuvancouver)

This new spot will be located at 1415-4771 Mcclelland Road right at Central at Garden City Plaza, which is the same spot that houses Pepper Lunch, Tsujiri and Banh Mi Tres Bon.

The brand is best known for its variety of pork cutlet dishes served with rice, tonjiru, and shredded cabbage.

Are you going to be checking out this new tonkatsu location? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 1415-4771 Mcclelland Road, Richmond

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok