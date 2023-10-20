Bánh Mì Très Bon: Your one-stop shop for banh mi, dumplings, and more

Bánh Mì Très Bon in Richmond should be on your list of must-visit restaurants if you’re a fan of handhelds, or more specifically, banh mi.

This spot serves eight varieties of banh mi, like the Petit Déjeuner (which comes with fried eggs), Cua (which has soft shell crab), and the house special Jambon (which comes with braised pork belly).

All the bread here is made in-house using a traditional recipe from central Vietnam.

If you need help deciding, we’d recommend ordering The Trio, which comes with three tiny sandwiches.

This allows diners to get a taste of its Poulet-Gà (lemongrass chicken), Xíu Mai (pork meatball), and famous Jambon sandwiches with one single order.

Sandwiches aside, Bánh Mì Très Bon is also part of Richmond’s signature dumpling crawl, featuring its Shrimp and Pork Tapioca Dumplings.

These dumplings are delightfully chewy and must be eaten fresh.

Like the bread, the dough is made in-house and filled with shrimp and pork filling topped with green onions, crispy shallots, and a side of fish sauce.

Another favourite menu item we tried during our visit here was the Taste of Vietnam Cocktail Flight.

It comes with three drinks that will take your tastebuds on a journey. The first one is called Taking Off and comes with hypnotic and coconut liqueur.

Then, you can move on to In the Air, a sweet drink with rice wine, Soho lychee, and crème de cassis.

Finally, you finish with Smooth Landing with plum wine, rambutan juice, ginger, and jalapeños. The jalapeños add a nice heat to the drink that isn’t overpoweringly spicy.

That last one is definitely the kind of cocktail you need to help kick a cold.

If you prefer something less boozy, then we’d recommend ordering the signature Très Bon latte made with a blend of organic robusta and arabica beans.

Food aside, the interior of Très Bon is the perfect setting for your next lunch date.

The walls are all painted a light blue, and there are cozy armchairs littered throughout the restaurant. There is also a counter where you can order some delicious macarons.

Bánh Mì Très Bon also serves classic French macarons in flavours like black currant, black sesame, coconut, coffee, hazelnut, lemon, pistachio, raspberry, or rose water alongside different character macarons with designs changing depending on the season (our favourite was the Totoro macaroons).

Other desserts served include Canelés (a small French pastry with a soft custard center and a dark, thick caramelized crust) and double-baked croissants (with your option of chocolate hazelnut, pistachio turnover, or almond).

So, whether you’re participating in the Richmond dumpling trail or just wanting a nice meal out, Bánh Mì Très Bon is the place for you.

You can also visit the restaurant at the brand-new White Rock location.

With great food, sophisticated cocktails, and a cute interior, we promise you’ll love it.

Address: 1840-4270 Mcclelland Road, Richmond

