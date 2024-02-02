Oyo Korean Noodles is Vancouver’s latest spot for Korean noodles, and it’s tucked away inside another restaurant.

And with an entire menu under $10 (something practically unheard of in Vancouver), you know we had to go in and check it out for ourselves.

The space

Oyo Korean Noodles is located in the back of Pokerrito at 991 Hornby Street in Vancouver. Aside from a single sign in the window, there is no other indication this restaurant is there. Once you enter, you’ll see two tiny double doors at the back with the sign “Oyo Korean Noodles” above. Go through those doors, and you’ll enter noodle heaven.

The first thing you should know is that this place is small. It definitely feels like you’re walking into a little hole in the wall. There is one single window that leads to the kitchen where you both place and pick up your order.

Aside from that, there is a small counter with three stools for you to enjoy your food, so don’t expect this to be a sit-down kind of restaurant. But don’t worry, you can also dine on your noodles inside the Pokerrito.

The food

Now, onto the part you came here for: is the food any good for just $10?

We tried three of Oyo’s dishes: the Soyo Noodles, Tteokbokki, and Beef Dumplings. All three dishes were handed out in just a few minutes and we were able to dig in.

To start, the Soyo Noodles. The noodles were sauced nicely with a green onion-infused soy sauce and featured soft tofu with pickled radish for a nice crunch. This was the most filling option of the three items, and Oyo definitely didn’t skimp out on the noodles.

The Beef Dumplings were up next and were also delicious. They’re made with beef galbi and soy marinades and then topped with sesame oil, sesame seeds, green onions, and Korean chilli flakes. Additionally, these are made in-house daily, which means you’ll want to get there early to snag the tasty dumplings before they run out.

Finally, the Tteokbokki. It was everything we love, from the dish featuring perfectly chewy rice cakes and that sweet and spicy gochujang sauce. It was then topped with tempura flakes. For an additional charge, you can add toppings like snow cheese, whole eggs, or spicy fire sauce. We got ours as is, and it was still delicious.

It became clear during our visit that where Oyo shines is in the simplicity of its dishes, and we mean that in the best way possible. Each dish incorporated softer textures alongside crunchier bits. Additionally, everything tasted very fresh. You’re not going to find a better spot for $10.

Overall, we’d say Oyo is absolutely worth the visit. With a menu of delicious and affordable eats, what more could you ask for?

Oyo Korean Noodles is currently open from 4 to 10 pm Monday to Saturday and is closed on Sundays.

