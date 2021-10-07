Seth Rogen production gives Metro Vancouver park NSFW makeover
A family park in the Vancouver area has received an extreme makeover for a new movie production.
Fletcher Park in Maple Ridge has got what some may call a NSFW makeover that will be sure to turn some heads, and maybe force some parents to shield the eyes of their children.
Daily Hive did some digging, and found out that the movie actually features Seth Rogen as one of the producers on this rated-R flick.
According to IMDB, the movie focuses on four Asian-American women searching for one of their birth mothers.
This kid’s slide in Maple Ridge is for R-rated comedy JFC about 4 Asian-American women searching for one of their birth mothers in all the wrong places. Seth Rogen is one of the producers. https://t.co/9z96DxCx9o
— Hollywood North Buzz – YVRShoots (@yvrshoots) October 7, 2021
Lionsgate Comedy is the main studio behind the project, which currently does not have a title.
Would you go down that slide?
A spokesperson for the City of Maple Ridge told Daily Hive that production wrapped on Tuesday.
Productions seem to be ramping up around Hollywood North, as J.Lo was also recently spotted filming her new Netflix movie, The Mother.