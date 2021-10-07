Humour & WeirdHollywood NorthCuratedPop Culture

Seth Rogen production gives Metro Vancouver park NSFW makeover

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Oct 7 2021, 4:14 pm
Seth Rogen production gives Metro Vancouver park NSFW makeover
Facebook

A family park in the Vancouver area has received an extreme makeover for a new movie production.

Fletcher Park in Maple Ridge has got what some may call a NSFW makeover that will be sure to turn some heads, and maybe force some parents to shield the eyes of their children.

Daily Hive did some digging, and found out that the movie actually features Seth Rogen as one of the producers on this rated-R flick.

According to IMDB, the movie focuses on four Asian-American women searching for one of their birth mothers.

This Maple Ridge park is probably not a place you’d want to take your kids to if it looked the way it did today.
seth rogen

Facebook

Pictures of the obscene production set were making waves on social media on Thursday afternoon, and it feels like there’s no better time to use the phrase, “a picture is worth a thousand words.”

The movie will be the directorial debut of Adele Lim, who worked on the screenplay for the hit film Crazy Rich Asians.
rogen nsfw

Facebook

Lionsgate Comedy is the main studio behind the project, which currently does not have a title.

seth rogen nsfw

Facebook

Would you go down that slide?

A spokesperson for the City of Maple Ridge told Daily Hive that production wrapped on Tuesday.

Productions seem to be ramping up around Hollywood North, as J.Lo was also recently spotted filming her new Netflix movie, The Mother.

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ Humour & Weird
+ Hollywood North
+ Curated
+ Pop Culture
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT