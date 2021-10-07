Seth Rogen production gives Metro Vancouver park NSFW makeover

A family park in the Vancouver area has received an extreme makeover for a new movie production.

Fletcher Park in Maple Ridge has got what some may call a NSFW makeover that will be sure to turn some heads, and maybe force some parents to shield the eyes of their children.

Daily Hive did some digging, and found out that the movie actually features Seth Rogen as one of the producers on this rated-R flick.

According to IMDB, the movie focuses on four Asian-American women searching for one of their birth mothers.

This Maple Ridge park is probably not a place you’d want to take your kids to if it looked the way it did today.

Pictures of the obscene production set were making waves on social media on Thursday afternoon, and it feels like there’s no better time to use the phrase, “a picture is worth a thousand words.”

This kid’s slide in Maple Ridge is for R-rated comedy JFC about 4 Asian-American women searching for one of their birth mothers in all the wrong places. Seth Rogen is one of the producers. https://t.co/9z96DxCx9o — Hollywood North Buzz – YVRShoots (@yvrshoots) October 7, 2021

The movie will be the directorial debut of Adele Lim, who worked on the screenplay for the hit film Crazy Rich Asians.