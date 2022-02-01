First look at Ryan Reynolds' new Vancouver-made movie (PHOTOS)

Netflix just released its first-ever photos of its upcoming movie The Adam Project. According to Netflix, in the film, “a time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future.”

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, with Catherine Keener and Zoe Saldana, you can watch it after March 11, 2022.

Reynolds starred in and produced the film. “I haven’t personally done a movie that reflects my life the way The Adam Project does,” he said in a release.

Director Shawn Levy said that in the film, “Ryan and I aimed to combine a heightened time travel premise with grounded and relatable characters and themes.”

“We talk a lot about wish fulfillment being so critical to the movies we love and to the movies we want to make,” he said.

Here’s a behind-the-scenes shot featuring Levy giving notes to Reynolds:

According to these new photos, Big Adam and Young Adam, played by Walker Scobell, appear to have a lot of screen time together. Billed as a sci-fi, action, adventure, and comedy, it looks to have all the makings of a blockbuster.

Also, if that sword-fern-covered forest in the photos doesn’t scream “filmed in Vancouver!” then I don’t know what does.

There’s also a shot of Reynolds as Big Adam and Jennifer Garner as Ellie in what looks like a dramatic bar scene.

While filming in Vancouver, Garner made a pretend cooking show, baking cookies for her co-stars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Vancouver (@dailyhivevancouver)

Netflix also gives us a glimpse of Mark Ruffalo as Louis Reed in a very Vancouver-looking scene with Big Adam and Young Adam.

There are lots of shots Reynolds and Zoe Saldana as Laura. Could this be an on-screen romance?

With Vancouver being Hollywood North, keep your eyes out for more celebs filming in the city.