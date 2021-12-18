Michael Bublé finally got his hands on Timbiebs and he's a Timbeleiber (VIDEO)

TikTok star Michael Bublé is back in Metro Vancouver and home for the holidays, according to one of his recent videos. So, it was the perfect time for him to scoot on over – literally – to the local Tim Hortons.

“Now that I’m home in Vancouver for the holidays, there’s something I have to do,” said Bublé in a TikTok posted on Thursday, December 16.

“Let’s go,” he says, grabbing a child-sized scooter and heading out the door. After scooting along to the cafe, Bublé orders a “big box of Timbiebs” and sits down outside on the pavement to chow down, singing Justin Bieber’s “Holy.”

Watch the TikTok now to see what his reaction was when he took a bite:

The video is captioned “Beliebe the hype 🙌🏼” and both Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons are tagged. You can also see that Bublé scored the Timbiebs tote bag in the video.

Even though he already shared his initial reaction to the news of the collaboration, it seems like it’s taken him until now to try the new Timbits.

Local Vancouver TikTok star @KallMeKris commented, “Welcome home👍🏻 petition to get timbubles.”

Tim Hortons also responded, “Timbiebs and Michael Buble? We just need some snow and we have ourselves a Christmas miracle✨.”