FoodNewsFood News

Michael Bublé finally got his hands on Timbiebs and he's a Timbeleiber (VIDEO)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Dec 18 2021, 9:44 pm
Michael Bublé finally got his hands on Timbiebs and he's a Timbeleiber (VIDEO)
michaelbuble/TikTok
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Bad Apple Vegan Restaurant & Bar

Burgers, Alcohol

Bad Apple Vegan Restaurant & Bar
Mythos Taverna

Greek, Cocktails

Mythos Taverna
Thai House

Asian, Thai

Thai House
BREWHALL

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

BREWHALL
Saboten

Japanese

Saboten
Desi Turka Indian Cuisine Inc.

Indian

Desi Turka Indian Cuisine Inc.

TikTok star Michael Bublé is back in Metro Vancouver and home for the holidays, according to one of his recent videos. So, it was the perfect time for him to scoot on over – literally – to the local Tim Hortons.

“Now that I’m home in Vancouver for the holidays, there’s something I have to do,” said Bublé in a TikTok posted on Thursday, December 16.

“Let’s go,” he says, grabbing a child-sized scooter and heading out the door. After scooting along to the cafe, Bublé orders a “big box of Timbiebs” and sits down outside on the pavement to chow down, singing Justin Bieber’s “Holy.”

Watch the TikTok now to see what his reaction was when he took a bite:

@michaelbubleBeliebe the hype 🙌🏼 @Justin Bieber @timhortons ##timbiebs ##holyholyholy♬ original sound – Michael Bublé

The video is captioned “Beliebe the hype 🙌🏼” and both Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons are tagged. You can also see that Bublé scored the Timbiebs tote bag in the video.

Even though he already shared his initial reaction to the news of the collaboration, it seems like it’s taken him until now to try the new Timbits.

Local Vancouver TikTok star @KallMeKris commented, “Welcome home👍🏻 petition to get timbubles.”

Tim Hortons also responded, “Timbiebs and Michael Buble? We just need some snow and we have ourselves a Christmas miracle✨.”

Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ Dished
+ News
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT