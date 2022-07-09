After a massive outage on Rogers’ network that stalled the country on Friday, the telecommunications company has announced that service is restored for most users and they’ll soon be compensated.

Rogers Tony Staffieri President and CEO said in a letter the company would “we will make this right” for its customers following the outage.

“We will proactively apply a credit to all our customers impacted by the outage,” he said.

More than 24 hours after the start of the outage, there’s still no word from Rogers on what that compensation will look like and how much money its customers can expect to receive as credit.

On Saturday, July 9, Rogers shared an update that it would be “proactively crediting all customers.”

Following our previous updates, we have now restored services for the vast majority of our customers and our technical teams are working hard to ensure that the remaining customers are back online as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/IobL7Dze6i — RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) July 9, 2022

“You do not need to contact us for the credit as it will be automatically applied to your account,” the company wrote.

On Friday, July 8 at around 7 pm PST, Rogers announced that its wireless service was “starting to recover” after outages began early on Friday morning.

Rogers hasn’t yet identified a cause for the outage, and Staffieri said they were “working to fully understand the root cause of this outage.”

The historic communications outage affected everything from transit and 911 service to banking and internet access.

With debit machines, ATMs, and online banking services down nationwide as swaths of customers were left without internet or phone access – Canadians flocked to coffee shops for the free WiFi.

As service is restored nationwide, the long-term impacts of the loss of an entire business day for many Canadians are to be determined.