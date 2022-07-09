NewsTechCanada

Rogers will give credit to all affected customers as massive outage is restored

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Jul 9 2022, 4:45 pm
Rogers will give credit to all affected customers as massive outage is restored
oasisamuel/Shutterstock | TippaPatt/Shutterstock

After a massive outage on Rogers’ network that stalled the country on Friday, the telecommunications company has announced that service is restored for most users and they’ll soon be compensated.

Rogers Tony Staffieri President and CEO said in a letter the company would “we will make this right” for its customers following the outage.

“We will proactively apply a credit to all our customers impacted by the outage,” he said.

More than 24 hours after the start of the outage, there’s still no word from Rogers on what that compensation will look like and how much money its customers can expect to receive as credit.

On Saturday, July 9, Rogers shared an update that it would be “proactively crediting all customers.”

“You do not need to contact us for the credit as it will be automatically applied to your account,” the company wrote.

On Friday, July 8 at around 7 pm PST, Rogers announced that its wireless service was “starting to recover” after outages began early on Friday morning.

Rogers hasn’t yet identified a cause for the outage, and Staffieri said they were “working to fully understand the root cause of this outage.”

The historic communications outage affected everything from transit and 911 service to banking and internet access.

With debit machines, ATMs, and online banking services down nationwide as swaths of customers were left without internet or phone access – Canadians flocked to coffee shops for the free WiFi.

As service is restored nationwide, the long-term impacts of the loss of an entire business day for many Canadians are to be determined.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
+ Tech
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.