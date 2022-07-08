Bring on the memes: Twitter instantly trolls Canada-wide Rogers outage

It seems like plenty of Canadians will be starting off Friday with a digital snow day of sorts, courtesy of the nationwide Rogers outage.
As early as 5 am ET on Friday morning, Rogers customers began reporting connection issues in areas including the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, and Metro Vancouver.
Thousands of Canadians are experiencing problems with the internet, phone, alarm monitoring services, and even debit and credit cards payments.
The massive telecommunications company has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the outage (probably because, you know, no internet) but an online outage map on Roger’s website shows how widespread the disruptions are.
As is par for the course in today’s world, if a major corporation causes an outage, make fun of it on Twitter.
We feel bad for all you Rogers customers, here’s hoping you can steal your neighbour’s Wi-Fi and enjoy some jokes at the telecommunication company’s expense.
The “have you tried unplugging the router” joke is frequent, very appropriate, and bountiful. Kudos, internet. (And kudos, Koodo, for you know, working.)
Ironic getting this email from rogers yesterday lmaoooo #rogersoutage pic.twitter.com/9OVjP33pZ2
— MR92 (@mattr1192) July 8, 2022
When @Rogers is your internet provider #rogersoutage pic.twitter.com/WdmOrbMRxB
— Don Martins 👋 OlllllllO (@dm_tats) July 8, 2022
Can some Rogers employee please just go use the Bell internet at Starbucks to tell us what’s going on with this outage?
— Jenny Reid (@jennymreid) July 8, 2022
can I say I have Rogers so I don’t have to do anything today
— matt rorabeck (@mattrorabeck) July 8, 2022
Dear Rogers,
Have you tried unplugging your router from the wall for 30 seconds?
— ☕️JustDavids.NFT🚬 (@JustDavidsNFT) July 8, 2022
My plan is coming together. Take down the @rogers network across the entire Eastern seaboard so my kids are forced to vacuum their rooms. #rogersoutage #evilplan
— Matt Black (@mattblack76) July 8, 2022
Rogers trying to fix their outage: pic.twitter.com/RmLX2pdddv
— Ameer (@AmeerJHamid) July 8, 2022
Nothing brings Canadians together on Twitter like the winter olympics and a nationwide Rogers outage #rogersdown #rogersoutage
— Danielle Rodriguez (@ItsDnllRdrgz) July 8, 2022
Waking up and realizing everyone in the group chat has Rogers and you’re the only one with Bell #internetdown pic.twitter.com/Met4mdBUwc
— Caitlin Green (@caitiegreen) July 8, 2022
I just used cash in a store for the first time in, ummm, 5 years maybe? It was fun! Thanks @rogers! #rogersoutage
— Allen Mendelsohn (@almendelsohn) July 8, 2022
Rogers is experiencing a nation wide outage. Although if you’re on Rogers you probably wont see this.
— John Moore (@MooreintheAM) July 8, 2022
Rogers declares national holiday for those working from home.
— Peel Paramedic Union (@OPSEU277) July 8, 2022
Me having service with Telus vs the rest of Canada who are with Rogers right now #internetdown pic.twitter.com/60t6nxMzwk
— Alice (@ArmoAlice) July 8, 2022
Rogers customers: Happy unplanned long weekend!
Bell customers: Get to work, losers.
— Daniel Munro (@dk_munro) July 8, 2022
Convenience store owners who don’t have Rogers pic.twitter.com/js24ZA1t2X
— Scumbag Newfie (@NewfieScumbag) July 8, 2022
Just going to leave this here for @Rogers @RogersHelps @Fidomobile @FidoSolutions customers… #rogersoutage #rogersdown #fidodown #internetdown pic.twitter.com/0QQetugCRt
— Mike Rumble (@lesscomplete) July 8, 2022
I swear Rogers being down is the adult equivalent to a snow day #internetdown
— Christopher Grosso (@Grosso__) July 8, 2022
Between the Rogers outage today and the issues with Air Canada, this should be sufficient proof that monopolies are a terrible thing
— ⚡️GIRLS BITE BACK ⚡️ (@Songbird_7_) July 8, 2022
Rogers offers Canada’s fastest, most reliable outages across the country
— The Beaverton (@TheBeaverton) July 8, 2022
Blue Jays playing so bad that it’s owners Rogers decided to turn everything off, wait 30 seconds, and turning it back on to see if that will fix them. #NextLevel
— Piri Piri Pie (@PiriPiriPie) July 8, 2022
I guess someone at Rogers quit last night. #internetdown pic.twitter.com/JOgho7ksQg
— Dylan Lineger (@DylanLineger) July 8, 2022
This is a actual photo of me buying a guy a coffee with “Real Cash” this morning while Rogers internet and all debit transaction services were down. #rogersoutage #rogersdown pic.twitter.com/ZXyiyfRzeV
— Ted Sanders (@learncpr5202) July 8, 2022
The eye is down! #Rogers #rogersoutage pic.twitter.com/1a5uv68w3x
— Frank (@lastofthefranks) July 8, 2022