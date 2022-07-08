Bring on the memes: Twitter instantly trolls Canada-wide Rogers outage

It seems like plenty of Canadians will be starting off Friday with a digital snow day of sorts, courtesy of the nationwide Rogers outage.

As early as 5 am ET on Friday morning, Rogers customers began reporting connection issues in areas including the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, and Metro Vancouver.

Thousands of Canadians are experiencing problems with the internet, phone, alarm monitoring services, and even debit and credit cards payments.

The massive telecommunications company has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the outage (probably because, you know, no internet) but an online outage map on Roger’s website shows how widespread the disruptions are.

As is par for the course in today’s world, if a major corporation causes an outage, make fun of it on Twitter.

We feel bad for all you Rogers customers, here’s hoping you can steal your neighbour’s Wi-Fi and enjoy some jokes at the telecommunication company’s expense.

The “have you tried unplugging the router” joke is frequent, very appropriate, and bountiful. Kudos, internet. (And kudos, Koodo, for you know, working.)

Ironic getting this email from rogers yesterday lmaoooo #rogersoutage pic.twitter.com/9OVjP33pZ2 — MR92 (@mattr1192) July 8, 2022

Can some Rogers employee please just go use the Bell internet at Starbucks to tell us what’s going on with this outage? — Jenny Reid (@jennymreid) July 8, 2022

can I say I have Rogers so I don’t have to do anything today — matt rorabeck (@mattrorabeck) July 8, 2022

Dear Rogers, Have you tried unplugging your router from the wall for 30 seconds? — ☕️JustDavids.NFT🚬 (@JustDavidsNFT) July 8, 2022

My plan is coming together. Take down the @rogers network across the entire Eastern seaboard so my kids are forced to vacuum their rooms. #rogersoutage #evilplan — Matt Black (@mattblack76) July 8, 2022

Rogers trying to fix their outage: pic.twitter.com/RmLX2pdddv — Ameer (@AmeerJHamid) July 8, 2022

Nothing brings Canadians together on Twitter like the winter olympics and a nationwide Rogers outage #rogersdown #rogersoutage — Danielle Rodriguez (@ItsDnllRdrgz) July 8, 2022

Waking up and realizing everyone in the group chat has Rogers and you’re the only one with Bell #internetdown pic.twitter.com/Met4mdBUwc — Caitlin Green (@caitiegreen) July 8, 2022

I just used cash in a store for the first time in, ummm, 5 years maybe? It was fun! Thanks @rogers! #rogersoutage — Allen Mendelsohn (@almendelsohn) July 8, 2022

Rogers is experiencing a nation wide outage. Although if you’re on Rogers you probably wont see this. — John Moore (@MooreintheAM) July 8, 2022

Rogers declares national holiday for those working from home. — Peel Paramedic Union (@OPSEU277) July 8, 2022

Me having service with Telus vs the rest of Canada who are with Rogers right now #internetdown pic.twitter.com/60t6nxMzwk — Alice (@ArmoAlice) July 8, 2022

Rogers customers: Happy unplanned long weekend! Bell customers: Get to work, losers. — Daniel Munro (@dk_munro) July 8, 2022

Convenience store owners who don’t have Rogers pic.twitter.com/js24ZA1t2X — Scumbag Newfie (@NewfieScumbag) July 8, 2022

I swear Rogers being down is the adult equivalent to a snow day #internetdown — Christopher Grosso (@Grosso__) July 8, 2022

Between the Rogers outage today and the issues with Air Canada, this should be sufficient proof that monopolies are a terrible thing — ⚡️GIRLS BITE BACK ⚡️ (@Songbird_7_) July 8, 2022

Rogers offers Canada’s fastest, most reliable outages across the country — The Beaverton (@TheBeaverton) July 8, 2022

Blue Jays playing so bad that it’s owners Rogers decided to turn everything off, wait 30 seconds, and turning it back on to see if that will fix them. #NextLevel — Piri Piri Pie (@PiriPiriPie) July 8, 2022

I guess someone at Rogers quit last night. #internetdown pic.twitter.com/JOgho7ksQg — Dylan Lineger (@DylanLineger) July 8, 2022