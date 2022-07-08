Rogers outages causing problems for the Calgary Stampede

You can add the Calgary Stampede to the list of events affected by the nationwide technical issues Rogers is having, specifically with payments.

The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth officially opens today, but those heading to the grounds may need to give themselves some extra time.

The Stampede’s official Twitter account announced that they are having issues with certain payment methods.

Due to the Canada-wide Rogers network outage, some methods of payment may be impacted. For the best Stampede experience , please come prepared with cash or credit. — Calgary Stampede (@calgarystampede) July 8, 2022

They didn’t say directly what was affected, but they did tell everyone to come with cash or credit.

This is the first “back-to-normal” Calgary Stampede since 2019 with the pandemic canceling the show in 2020 and 2021’s event going off with a few limitations.

The Rogers outages have caused problems all day, with some customers unable to access services such as calling 911 or using their debit cards.