NewsTechCanada

Return of the internet cafe? Canadians flock to Starbucks amid Rogers outage

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Jul 8 2022, 3:50 pm
Return of the internet cafe? Canadians flock to Starbucks amid Rogers outage
Shelby Rubin/Daily Hive | LouiesWorld1/Shutterstock

A major internet outage affecting all of Canada has led people to rush to their nearest Starbucks locations in droves for a drop of sweet, sweet WiFi.

Rogers internet and mobile phone subscribers began reporting problems around 5 am ET. The outage is affecting internet services, cell phone signals, debit and credit payments, and even ticketing systems.

With no way to contact anyone, students and workers are making their way to reliable internet at Starbucks.

internet starbucks

Shelby Rubin/Daily Hive

“In Canada today, Starbucks takes Rogers’ spot on list of biggest internet service providers,” said Toronto-based IT consultant John Tobin on Twitter.

Starbucks’ customer base is probably exploding to new levels today.

But those working from home aren’t the only ones suffering. Several workers who made it to their offices are being sent back home.

Where are you working from? Let us know in the comments.

With files from Natalia Buia and Shelby Rubin

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
+ News
+ Tech
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.