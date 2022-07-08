Return of the internet cafe? Canadians flock to Starbucks amid Rogers outage

A major internet outage affecting all of Canada has led people to rush to their nearest Starbucks locations in droves for a drop of sweet, sweet WiFi.

Rogers internet and mobile phone subscribers began reporting problems around 5 am ET. The outage is affecting internet services, cell phone signals, debit and credit payments, and even ticketing systems.

With no way to contact anyone, students and workers are making their way to reliable internet at Starbucks.

“In Canada today, Starbucks takes Rogers’ spot on list of biggest internet service providers,” said Toronto-based IT consultant John Tobin on Twitter.

In Canada today, @Starbucks takes @rogers spot on list of biggest internet service providers. pic.twitter.com/O8rhDVGAW5 — John Tobin (@johntobin) July 8, 2022

Starbucks’ customer base is probably exploding to new levels today.

bro this internet outage is bad, everybodys at starbucks lol pic.twitter.com/F4ezXH7mfV — payraw.eth (@payraw) July 8, 2022

But those working from home aren’t the only ones suffering. Several workers who made it to their offices are being sent back home.

so the biggest internet provider in canada is down and i’m sat with roughly 100 other people desperately trying to get starbucks wifi lol — FOOLI (he/him) (@Mafooli) July 8, 2022

Shame on you! @RogersBiz @RogersHelps It is getting 6 hours, no connection. Everyone came to starbucks for internet! I will sue as soon as possible. I missed significant meeting because of you! pic.twitter.com/UL1qBX72F4 — Sarper Pamuk (@sarper_pamuk) July 8, 2022

With files from Natalia Buia and Shelby Rubin