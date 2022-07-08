Here's everything being impacted by the Rogers network outage

As Rogers Communications scrambles to restore network service impacting Canadians, the outage is being felt in almost every sector.

Debit machines at many businesses aren’t working, and ATM and online services at many banks are down.

Thousands, if not millions, are offline with no internet or phone access, which has caused people to hit up cafe’s with WiFi in droves.

Here is everything we know that’s being impacted by the Rogers outage.

Internet, TV and phone

We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share. — Rogers News (@AboutRogers) July 8, 2022

Customers using Rogers to access phone, internet or television services are currently dealing with the biggest headaches. Some users have even reported an inability to access apps on their smartphones.

Banks, ATMs, debit purchases, and credit cards

We can confirm that there is an ongoing Rogers outage affecting all financial institutions, and causing interruptions in Interac services, BMO’s toll-free numbers and the processing of transactions. Efforts are underway to resolve this as quickly as possible. Thank you.^LJ https://t.co/jPvcahkW5R — BMO Harris Bank (@BMOHarrisBank) July 8, 2022

The following banks are experiencing intermittent issues based on user reports:

TD Canada

Bank of Montreal

Tangerine ATMs

Interac service is also experiencing issues nationwide, so if you’re looking to purchase something using a debit card, you may be out of luck.

When it comes to credit cards, many users are reporting issues with Visa access.

Transit services across Canada

Heads up: some parts of our system are being affected by this morning’s network outage. Fares can not be purchased using debit and credit and E-tickets may be unavailable. However, our Contact Centre and transit safety dispatch lines are fully functional to take customer calls. pic.twitter.com/MUi65GxQvJ — GO Transit (@GOtransit) July 8, 2022

In Vancouver, anyone who tops up their Compass Card using a debit card at a station is out of luck. Compass machines are currently only accepting cash. TransLink text service is also unavailable.

Edmonton Transit Service is also experiencing service issues. Real-time info is unavailable.

In Toronto, some GO Transit services are down, including the inability to purchase fares using debit and credit and E-tickets being unavailable.

The outage has even caused some problems at Toronto Pearson Airport, and is causing issues for the Calgary Stampede.

911 service

Since 2 am, E-Comm has been having intermittent issues with service, specifically for Rogers and Fido customers. The only alternative until service is restored is to use a landline.

Rogers has yet to provide a timeline on when affected users can expect a resolution or the specific cause of this outage.