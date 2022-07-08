NewsTechCanada

Here's everything being impacted by the Rogers network outage

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Jul 8 2022, 5:31 pm
JHVEPhoto | ninefotostudio/Shutterstock

As Rogers Communications scrambles to restore network service impacting Canadians, the outage is being felt in almost every sector.

Debit machines at many businesses aren’t working, and ATM and online services at many banks are down.

Thousands, if not millions, are offline with no internet or phone access, which has caused people to hit up cafe’s with WiFi in droves.

Here is everything we know that’s being impacted by the Rogers outage.

Internet, TV and phone

Customers using Rogers to access phone, internet or television services are currently dealing with the biggest headaches. Some users have even reported an inability to access apps on their smartphones.

Banks, ATMs, debit purchases, and credit cards

The following banks are experiencing intermittent issues based on user reports:

  • TD Canada
  • Bank of Montreal
  • Tangerine ATMs

Interac service is also experiencing issues nationwide, so if you’re looking to purchase something using a debit card, you may be out of luck.

When it comes to credit cards, many users are reporting issues with Visa access.

Transit services across Canada

In Vancouver, anyone who tops up their Compass Card using a debit card at a station is out of luck. Compass machines are currently only accepting cash. TransLink text service is also unavailable.

Edmonton Transit Service is also experiencing service issues. Real-time info is unavailable.

In Toronto, some GO Transit services are down, including the inability to purchase fares using debit and credit and E-tickets being unavailable.

The outage has even caused some problems at Toronto Pearson Airport, and is causing issues for the Calgary Stampede.

911 service

Since 2 am, E-Comm has been having intermittent issues with service, specifically for Rogers and Fido customers. The only alternative until service is restored is to use a landline.

Rogers has yet to provide a timeline on when affected users can expect a resolution or the specific cause of this outage.

