Customers frustrated that service still down four days after Rogers outage

Some Rogers customers still don’t have internet or cell service three days after a massive network outage paralyzed the country, and they’re pissed.

Last Friday, the nationwide service failure impacted internet, cell, TV, ATMs, and credit and debit purchases. It even affected 911 calls and transit.

After about 15 hours, the telecommunications giant said the network was “starting to recover” and narrowed the cause of the interrupted service to a maintenance update in its network that made some of its routers to “malfunction early Friday morning.”

On Sunday, the communications company tweeted that “a vast majority of customers have had their service restored,” but that it’s aware that some are still having challenges.

Frustration continues to grow with customers still experiencing a service blackout. As recently as Monday afternoon, people have been tweeting about not having service.

“Anyone else still have no Rogers internet? Feeling left out of the ‘vast majority,'” one Twitter user said.

Anyone else still have no Rogers internet? Feeling left out of the “vast majority” #rogersoutage — Shell (@ShelleyBells93) July 11, 2022

Others say they haven’t received helpful responses from customer service.

@RogersHelps @AboutRogers @Rogers can someone respond? Told to DM, no response. Did on line support & given the # for billing. Called, sat on hold only to be hung up immediately after being answered. #Day4 @CTVNews @CityNewsKIT @CBCNews — Michael Grant (@MGrantPlayrite) July 11, 2022

? I know I do not have service. My problem is the Service to get service. Should not have taken multiple calls taking 6 hours telling someone my internet does not work to finally have them send a tech. — Dave Ahara (@hyryd3r) July 11, 2022

And some are still left in the dark.

Still really poor service and broken phone connection. Internet service are doing even worse. What’s going on @RogersBiz @Rogers #notcool #rogersoutage — Raavi (@raavij_) July 11, 2022

“It better be more than a day’s compensation,” tweeted another customer.

Our internet is still spotty and our cable continually cuts out every couple of minutes. It better be more than a days compensation. — Maggie (@Mose01) July 11, 2022

And others are questioning the telecommunications monopoly.

The problems w/ Rogers are still persisting.

Our internet connections’ been wacky all of today; cutting in-and-out. Monopolizing service providers was always a fundamentally flawed idea.#nointernet — Mitzy the Sneakerhead 👟🏳️‍⚧️ (@witzykitzy) July 11, 2022

Rogers hasn’t tweeted any updates, but the company’s CEO is set to meet with Canada’s industry minister today along with other telecommunications leaders.

In the meantime, the company has promised affected customers will receive a credit, but it looks like the estimated payment won’t be enough to buy a coffee.