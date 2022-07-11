NewsVentureCanada

Customers frustrated that service still down four days after Rogers outage

Jul 11 2022, 7:29 pm
fizkes/Shutterstock | Paul McKinnon/Shutterstock

Some Rogers customers still don’t have internet or cell service three days after a massive network outage paralyzed the country, and they’re pissed.

Last Friday, the nationwide service failure impacted internet, cell, TV, ATMs, and credit and debit purchases. It even affected 911 calls and transit.

After about 15 hours, the telecommunications giant said the network was “starting to recover” and narrowed the cause of the interrupted service to a maintenance update in its network that made some of its routers to “malfunction early Friday morning.”

On Sunday, the communications company tweeted that “a vast majority of customers have had their service restored,” but that it’s aware that some are still having challenges.

Frustration continues to grow with customers still experiencing a service blackout. As recently as Monday afternoon, people have been tweeting about not having service.

“Anyone else still have no Rogers internet? Feeling left out of the ‘vast majority,'” one Twitter user said.

Others say they haven’t received helpful responses from customer service.

And some are still left in the dark.

“It better be more than a day’s compensation,” tweeted another customer.

And others are questioning the telecommunications monopoly.

Rogers hasn’t tweeted any updates, but the company’s CEO is set to meet with Canada’s industry minister today along with other telecommunications leaders.

In the meantime, the company has promised affected customers will receive a credit, but it looks like the estimated payment won’t be enough to buy a coffee.

