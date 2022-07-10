NewsTechCanada

Rogers scam alert: Texts offering credit after outage are fake

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Jul 10 2022, 5:03 pm
Following a Canada-wide outage of Rogers and a subsequent notice that customers would receive a credit in recompense, scammers took to SMS to try and make a profit out of the misery.

On Saturday, July 9, Rogers acknowledged that it knew about the problem.

“We are aware of scam text messages being sent claiming to offer credits in the wake of yesterday’s service interruptions,” the company wrote.

“We will apply the credit proactively to your account and no action is required.”

Peel Police also shared a warning of the scam on Twitter, sharing a screenshot of what the scam looks like in your texts.

Rogers is not texting customers about credits following the outage, the credits will be automatically applied to your account.

You can learn more about scams and fraud prevention on Rogers’ website.

On Saturday, Rogers announced that it had figured out the cause of the outage.

“We now believe we’ve narrowed the cause to a network system failure following a maintenance update in our core network, which caused some of our routers to malfunction early Friday morning,” said Rogers President and CEO Tony Staffieri in a letter.

Next, Rogers will proactively credit customers automatically on their accounts. The communications giant has a plan of action for its next steps to fully restore all services, complete root cause analyses and testing, and make necessary changes.

Service was out for more than 12 hours on Friday, July 8, and service was “starting to recover” by the late evening. The unprecedented communications outage affected everything from transit and 911 service to banking and internet access for millions of Canadians.

