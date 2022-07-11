Rogers CEO and federal industry minister to meet after major outage

Rogers CEO and Canada’s industry minister are set to meet today in the aftermath of the massive network outage that left Canadians disconnected and in the dark for about 15 hours.

Everything from phone and internet services to ATMs and debit card purchases were impacted on Friday. Even 911 services and transit were affected.

A spokesperson from Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne’s office confirmed the meeting with Rogers’ Tony Staffieri and other major telecom leaders to The Globe and Mail.

According to the statement from Champagne’s office, the minister found the situation “unacceptable,” so the meeting will cover improving network reliability.

“These services are vitally important for Canadians in their day to day life and we expect our telecom industry to meet the highest standards that Canadians rightly deserve,” it added.

On Saturday, Staffieri said the communications company has figured out why there was a major service failure.

“We now believe we’ve narrowed the cause to a network system failure following a maintenance update in our core network, which caused some of our routers to malfunction early Friday morning,” he said.

“We disconnected the specific equipment and redirected traffic, which allowed our network and services to come back online over time as we managed traffic volumes returning to normal levels.”

The disruptions, unfortunately, also affected The Weeknd fans. The “Blinding Lights” singer had to cancel his Rogers Centre concert on Friday because the outage affected venue operations.

The telecommunications giant says it will give credit to all affected customers, but be wary of any scam texts offering credit.