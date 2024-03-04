It’s been a rough couple of months for restaurants, and another one is throwing in the towel.

The Point at UBC took to Instagram to announce it’ll be closing at the end of the academic term.

“Thank you so much to all our loyal customers,” the restaurant shared.

The Point is best known for its casual eats like burgers, tacos, and brunch.

“Our amazing team has been given opportunities in other areas of UBC Food Services,” the restaurant continued. “Be sure to come visit us soon.”

Starting March 2, The Point will no longer be open on weekends. Its last day of operation will be April 12.

Address: 2205 Lower Mall MD Building 6, Vancouver

