Popeyes Chicken opens its new BC location today

Apr 27 2022, 4:31 pm
Popeyes Chicken opens its new BC location today
Popeyes Chicken is opening yet another BC location today. This time, Mission is getting its first outpost of the American fried chicken chain.

The new 6373 Hammond Bay Road restaurant officially opens on April 27 at 11 am.

Popeyes Mission will be open daily from 11 am to 10 pm. It’s located at Unit B103 31999 Lougheed Highway, right off Highway 7 across from Walmart.

This is the first Popeyes outpost in the city. It currently features a drive-thru with delivery portals for this restaurant launching later on.
Popeyes Chicken BC

The chicken chain has exploded on the west coast over the last few years, and it now operates over a dozen locations in BC and 10 in the Lower Mainland alone.

Recently, Popeyes opened a restaurant in Victoria and Nanaimo as well.

Dished was told that the brand hopes to open more franchises on Vancouver Island in places like Courtney, Parksville, and Duncan.

Popeyes Chicken – Mission

Address: Address: Unit B103 31999 Lougheed Highway, Mission

