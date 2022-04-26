If you don’t already have plans for the May long weekend, you do now.

The Braid StrEAT Experience Food Festival will be going down at the Braid SkyTrain station in New Westminster on May 21 and 22.

The event will feature more than twenty food trucks serving up delicious eats, as well as local vendors, live music, and a chance to hang out in the sunshine.

The location means it’s easy to walk, bike, bus, or SkyTrain to this event.

For the last two years, the event ran as a bi-weekly food truck drive-thru, but now that public health orders have allowed in-person events, the organizers are excited to be able to throw a food truck festival where people can come together in-person.

They invite everyone to bring blankets and lawn chairs to spend the afternoon hanging out while enjoying the food offerings.

The event is free and open to the public, and partial proceeds from food sales will be donated to the Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation.

Braid StrEAT Experience Food Festival

When: Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22, from 11 am to 8 pm

Where: Braid SkyTrain Station, 97 Braid Street, New Westminster