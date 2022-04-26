FoodCheap EatsFood News

Pizza Pizza is offering 50% off to first-time users of its app

Pizza Pizza is offering 50% off to first-time users of its app
We never pass up a chance to get a sweet deal on food, especially when that food is pizza.

For a limited time, Pizza Pizza is offering 50% off its regular-priced pizzas to first-time users of its app.

 

The mega-chain, which has more than 700 locations across the country, does indeed have its own app where you can order your pizza and a side of wings anytime the craving hits.

It’s also got funnel cake sticks with caramel dipping sauce for dessert – which you might as well treat yourself to after saving so big on your pizza.

You can take advantage of the one-time 50% off deal only until this Friday, April 29, and only in BC.

Sounds kind of like the perfect Friday night, honestly.

