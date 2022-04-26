Pizza Pizza is offering 50% off to first-time users of its app
Apr 26 2022, 6:10 pm
We never pass up a chance to get a sweet deal on food, especially when that food is pizza.
For a limited time, Pizza Pizza is offering 50% off its regular-priced pizzas to first-time users of its app.
View this post on Instagram
The mega-chain, which has more than 700 locations across the country, does indeed have its own app where you can order your pizza and a side of wings anytime the craving hits.
It’s also got funnel cake sticks with caramel dipping sauce for dessert – which you might as well treat yourself to after saving so big on your pizza.
- You might also like:
- There's a food truck festival happening at a SkyTrain station this May
- Costco FREE food samples are back and people are loving it
- Barstool president Dave Portnoy is in Toronto reviewing pizza (VIDEO)
You can take advantage of the one-time 50% off deal only until this Friday, April 29, and only in BC.
Sounds kind of like the perfect Friday night, honestly.