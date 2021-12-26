FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Another new Popeyes Chicken is opening in BC today

David Tran Photo/Shutterstock
Popeyes Chicken is opening yet another BC location today. This time, Abbotsford is getting its second outpost of the American fried chicken chain.

The new 30734 Fraser Highway restaurant officially opens on December 26 at 11 am.

Popeyes Chicken’s new Abbotsford location opens with dine-in, takeout, and even drive-thru options.

Delivery portals for this restaurant will launch later on.

Popeyes Chicken BC

NYC Russ/Shutterstock

The chicken chain has exploded on the west coast over the last few years, and it now operates over a dozen locations in BC and 10 in the Lower Mainland alone.

Most recently, Popeyes opened a restaurant in Victoria, BC. Dished was told that the brand hopes to open five more franchises on Vancouver Island in places like Nanaimo, Courtney, Parksville, and Duncan.

Popeyes Chicken – Abbotsford

Address: 30734 Fraser Highway, Abbotsford

