Another new Popeyes Chicken has officially opened in BC

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Feb 1 2022, 12:16 am
KDC-1/Shutterstock
Popeyes Chicken opened yet another BC location over the weekend. This time, Nanaimo is getting its first outpost of the American fried chicken chain.

The new 6373 Hammond Bay Road restaurant officially opened on January 30.

Popeyes Chicken’s new Nanaimo location opened with dine-in and takeout options.

Delivery portals for this restaurant will launch later on.

Popeyes Chicken BC

NYC Russ/Shutterstock

The chicken chain has exploded on the west coast over the last few years, and it now operates over a dozen locations in BC and 10 in the Lower Mainland alone.

Last month, Popeyes opened a restaurant in Victoria as well.

Dished was told that the brand hopes to open more franchises on Vancouver Island in places like Courtney, Parksville, and Duncan.

Popeyes Chicken – Nanaimo

Address: 6373 Hammond Bay Road, Nanaimo

