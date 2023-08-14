FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Popeyes Chicken reveals opening date for long-awaited downtown Vancouver location

Aug 14 2023, 10:58 pm
Ho Su A Bi/Shutterstock | Daily Hive

It’s been a while since we first shared the news that fast-food chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen would be opening its first location in Vancouver.

Back in July 2022, the brand confirmed that a downtown Vancouver location would be opening on Hamilton Street, but since then, there have been scant details about when it will open, let alone where, until recently.

Now, signage has finally gone up at the new location, and Popeyes has confirmed its official opening date with Dished.

The first Popeyes location in Vancouver will be at 700 Hamilton Street, right under CBC Vancouver and in the former location of a White Spot Triple O’s.

Popeyes in progress – February 2023 (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

A Popeyes representative has confirmed with Dished that this location will officially open tomorrow, August 15.

Popeyes also plans to open a location at 4413 Main Street at some point down the line. Stay tuned for more info on that.

Popeyes Chicken – Vancouver

Address: 700 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

