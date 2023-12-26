10 classic Vancouver foods to revisit again

Sure, we all love a discovery or a secret hole-in-the-wall in our city so famous for food. So it’s natural that Vancouver’s iconic dishes can be an afterthought for locals.

A been-there-done-that list of treats devoured by tourists.

But like an old friend you haven’t drunk with in years, revisiting Vancouver’s culinary classics can be an enthralling experience. And a reminder of just how innovative and diverse Vancouver food is, for world travelers and lucky locals alike.

Here are ten timeless and exemplary eats from right here, or around here, in our city of flavour.

The BC Roll at Tojo’s

Today this Japanese goodie is found in every sushi bar, grocery deli section, and even in non-Japanese restaurants as an appy. The BC Roll is so user-friendly it’s almost a “gateway roll” to other sushi items for newbies and kids.

But in 1974, when beloved Vancouver sushi master Hidekazu Tojo invented the BC Roll, it was a bold new taste sensation.

He barbecued salmon skin (readily available on the West Coast) and combined it with rice, cucumber matchsticks, nori, and sesame seeds. And it still stands strong today.

Lamb Popsicles at Vij’s

You haven’t tasted Vancouver until you’ve eaten Vij’s lamb “popsicles.” And if you’ve had the decadent chops before, you need to go back soon. This is celebrity chef Vikram Vij’s most famous dish in his Indian-fusion portfolio, and it’s unforgettable.

The grilled lamb chops are bathed in a rich cream sauce infused with paprika, cayenne, lemon, and the key ingredient—dried fenugreek leaves. Absolutely mouth-watering.

Pork Buns at New Town Bakery

A favourite of longtime locals, the pork buns at New Town Bakery have been a Chinatown staple since 1980. This is the epitome of comfort food. The warm, toothsome, steamed packets of BBQ pork in a tangy sauce make the perfect lunch to send you back to work in a good mood.

The question is not when to return to New Town…the question is how many will you order?

Fish Tacos at Tacofino

Although the legendary taco stand began as a snack shack for Tofino surfers, Vancouver is lucky to have its own Tacofino restaurants in Gastown, Yaletown, Kitsilano, Mount Pleasant and more. It’s no wonder these guys have expanded so widely — their fish tacos are second to none.

Lightly tempura-battered cod is nestled with crunchy cabbage, salsa fresca, and chipotle mayo in a hearty handheld tortilla that manages to make each bite perfecto.

Candied Salmon

A quintessential West Coast Canadian treat, candied salmon is one of those foods that, once you start snacking, you just can’t stop. Heavily-smoked strips of salmon are cured with a sweet glaze, usually made of brown sugar or maple syrup. The result is a chewy, salty-sweet, jerky snack that is uniquely ours.

Candied salmon can be found all over town, especially in reputable fish shops like The Daily Catch on The Drive and The Fish Counter on Main. But you can find it all over Granville Island Public Market, especially on the display counters of Seafood City and Longliner Seafoods.

Dim Sum

Chinese dim sum is available around the world, but there’s something about the quality, authenticity, and the countless number of places to get it that makes Vancouver a serious dim sum destination. From sui mai dumplings and egg tarts to gain lan (Chinese broccoli) and fried chicken feet, dim sum is the ultimate social and cultural brunch.

It’s hard to pick from the hundreds of places—both holes-in-the-wall and fancier joints—but popular stand-outs are Kirin Seafood and Main Street’s Sun Sui Wah, where Seth Rogen treated chef David Chang in the Netflix series Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner.

This street food is unique only to Vancouver. Japadog has been slinging their signature dogs since their first food cart opened on Burrard Street in 2005. Fast forward to today, with many carts, a location in Santa Monica, and a sit-in location on Robson, Japadog remains a huge part of our food scene and a popular destination for celebrities and visitors.

Japadog’s twist on the hotdog goes further than its umami toppings, which include seaweed, bonito flakes, Japanese mayo, teriyaki, and yakisoba. Their meat is Japanese to a tee, with kurobuta pork, wagyu, and kobe beef sausages. Worth revisiting again and again.

Seafood Pho at Bun Cha Ca Hoang Yen

They may have moved to bigger digs to accommodate more people, but don’t avoid the inevitable lineups at lunchtime—this is next-level Vietnamese soup in a city already crammed with pho spots.

Hoang Yen specializes in unique seafood pho soups, offering fish cakes, fried squid, and crab in their rich broth heaped with chewy vermicelli noodles. Absolutely divine.

Chicken Wings at Phnom Penh

Worth the hype. Worth the lineups. And only in Vancouver.

Celebrities, visitors, and local food nerds adore the famous Cambodian-style chicken wings. Perfectly golden-fried in a salty-sugary coating, these tender wings are then dipped in a peppery-lime sauce—and something like a big bang of flavours collide into otherworldly deliciousness.

Honey-Dipped Donuts at Lee’s

For over 40 years, Lee’s Donuts has been serving up a variety of handmade fresh donuts and fritters, but it’s the classic honey dips that make Lee’s so legendary. And it’s a Vancouver treat worth revisiting, even if today the city is packed with many wonderful artisanal donut shops.

The honey-dipped donut is the perfect combo of cushiony-softness, crip bite, flakiness, and sweet depth. Lee’s is well-known for its super-friendly family service, and has some pretty cool merch and a loveable mascot.