With news of so many restaurant closures in 2023, it’s always nice to share some exciting ones coming for us in 2024. Here’s another one for your radar: Popeyes Chicken Granville.

Now, Popeyes is no stranger to Vancouver or Metro Vancouver at this point. The US chicken chain has exploded over the last few years, opening many locations in and around the Lower Mainland.

Vancouver’s first Popeyes opened in August 2023 on Hamilton Street. The brand also shared a Main Street location was in the works, although no opening time has been revealed yet.

It seems another location from the concept is coming along swimmingly, though.

Popeyes has signage up at 897 Granville Street, signalling the chain is “coming soon” to the downtown entertainment district.

This is the former location of athletic retailer Champs Sports.

Dished has reached out to Popeyes to see about an opening date, stay tuned!

