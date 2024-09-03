PNE draws highest attendance in four years despite rainfall

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The PNE Fair in Vancouver has come to a close for another year, with the two-week event being lauded as a success with its highest attendance since 2019.

A total of 637,920 people visited the Fair between Saturday, August 17, and Monday, September 2.

Inclement weather impacted several days of the 114th annual Fair, including a very wet first week. The PNE even offered a 50% discount on admission to attract fairgoers back during the first three days of its second week.

“Despite five days of rain, including one record-setting day on our middle Saturday, the combination of new attractions, the Summer Night Concerts lineup, and traditional favourites really resonated with our guests this year,” said PNE president and CEO Shelley Frost in a release. “The 2024 Fair saw significant changes throughout the Fairgrounds as ongoing construction on the new Freedom Mobile Arch resulted in a number of shows moving from their traditional location.

“The overall result was very well received as the team approached what could have been challenges as an opportunity to rethink our many indoor and outdoor venues and spaces.”

The attendance for BC’s largest ticketed event was over 10,000 more visitors than the 2023 PNE Fair attendance of about 626,500.

But 2024’s attendance was still about 100,000 below 2019’s attendance of 731,708, which was the second highest attendance in the past decade.

A highlight of the fair this year was the huge concerts inside the Pacific Coliseum, including Ludacris, Flo Rida, and Barenaked Ladies.

Attendees were also wowed by the SuperDogs’ new Hollywood-inspired show, Hollywoof: A Night at The Pawscars in the Agrodome, the new TNT Dunk Squad at Steve Nash Court, and the new XPOGO Stunt Team at the Pacific Coliseum Plaza.

Over 279,000 mini donuts were fried and sprinkled with cinnamon for guests to enjoy during this year’s event.

The winner of the PNE Prize Home, located in Langley Township and worth over $2.3 million, and other prizes will be drawn on Monday, September 9.

Here is a breakdown of the PNE Fair’s annual attendance history:

2023 — 626,531

2022 – 529,000 (75% sized pandemic Fair)

2021 – 239,000 (substantially scaled back pandemic Fair)

2020 – 7,362 (drive-in pandemic Fair)

2019 – 731,708

2018 – 705,381

2017 – 722,466

2016 – 712,367

2015 – 678,193

2014 – 769,242

2013 – 712,049

2012 – 763,000

2011 – 803,598

2010 – 937,485

2009 – 855,137

2008 – 753,298

2007 – 906,808

2006 – 958,781

2005 – 903,467

