PNE Fair slashes admission by 50% after rainy first week

The admission cost on three mid-week days on the second week of the 2024 PNE Fair has been slashed, following a very wet first week for the annual event.

In a bulletin late Sunday afternoon, the PNE announced it will be offering a 50% discount on PNE Fair general admission tickets for visits sold on August 27 (Tuesday), August 28 (Wednesday), and August 29 (Thursday).

This 50% discount offer is valid when a minimum of two admission tickets of the same type are purchased on these three dates. The maximum is six tickets.

The discounted offer is available online or at the on-site ticket booths.

This coincides with the forecasted return of sunny fair weather conditions, according to Environment Canada’s report for the week’s outlook as of today.

“Response to the 2024 Fair has been very positive but following some significant rain last week and through Saturday, we wanted to get the Fair kick-started again going into our final weekend,” says PNE spokesperson Laura Ballance.

Since the 2024 PNE Fair opened on Saturday, August 17, it has experienced rainfall on six of its first eight days, including on the traditionally high attendance weekend days of Sunday, August 18, and Saturday, August 24. On August 24, Vancouver saw heavy rainfall totalling nearly 27 mm.

The PNE Fair is closed each year on its first two Mondays (August 19 and 26), but it will be open on Labour Day Monday, September 2, which is traditionally the PNE Fair’s last day each year.

Environment Canada’s forecast currently calls for sunny conditions through the start of the Labour Day long weekend, with temperatures reaching up to 19°C on Tuesday (August 27) and August 28 (Wednesday), 22°C on August 29 (Thursday) and August 30 (Friday), and 24°C on August 31 (Saturday).

To accommodate major construction for the new PNE Amphitheatre, officially named Freedom Mobile Arch, the 2024 PNE Fair has undergone reconfiguration, with some programming, activities, and food stalls temporarily relocated to other areas of the fairgrounds.

For example, this includes the relocation of the nightly concerts previously held at the old amphitheatre to the Pacific Coliseum, and the relocation of the Super Dogs shows from the Pacific Coliseum to the Agrodome.

Last year, the 2023 PNE Fair recorded an attendance of over 626,000, marking its highest since the pandemic.