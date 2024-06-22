25 photos inside the 2024 PNE Prize Home built in Langley

The anticipation is building towards the 2024 PNE Fair, and another year of the long-running tradition of the PNE Prize Home.

In fact, this will be the 90th anniversary of the PNE Prize Home draw.

This year’s PNE Prize Home is already fully built, located at 19667 76B Avenue — just west of 200 Street — within a brand new neighbourhood in the West Latimer area of Langley Township.

Prior to the pandemic, the PNE Prize Home was traditionally a modular structure temporarily assembled next to the Agrodome on the PNE fairgrounds at Hastings Park in Vancouver, as a tour-able attraction of its own for the crowds during the PNE Fair. After the PNE Fair each year, the house would be disassembled and relocated to its final footprint — often in another region of British Columbia outside the Lower Mainland, such as within the Interior.

This is the third consecutive year of Langley being the location of the PNE Prize Home.

The 2024 PNE Prize Home location is in an emerging area of Langley, and it has ample public amenities from its very close proximity to Willoughby Community Park — where there are various indoor and outdoor community, recreational, and entertainment facilities, including Langley Events Centre.

This specific property is part of the Mirada Estates development, which is oriented around a pondside public park.

Built by Miracon Developments and designed by Brown & Co., the total home prize package is valued at over $2.35 million, with the newly-completed single-family detached house itself featuring over three levels with an indoor floor space of about 3,500 sq ft, including four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a den, a media room, and a two-bedroom basement suite.

The property carries a West Coast contemporary design, and it includes an expansive backyard.

With the support of BC Hydro, the structure is designed to be energy efficient, and the two-car garage is equipped with an electric vehicle charger.

The home is fully furnished by Yaletown Interiors, its smart technology is supplied by Best Buy and Samsung, and it comes with a Husqvarna yard care package.

The property was acquired in April 2024 for PNE Prize Home purposes in a deal worth $2.122 million. According to BC Assessment, based on the latest roll as of July 2023, the property’s land value alone is worth $1.081 million — up from $978,000 in July 2022.

Although the house will not be physically present during the PNE Fair, the public can still tour the house at its Langley location this summer. Through TicketLeader, free tour tickets can be reserved for property viewings from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturdays only between July 13 and September 2, 2024.

The PNE Prize Home lottery will feature three ticket options, including bundles of two tickets for $35.00, six tickets for $80.00, 15 tickets for $165.00, and 30 tickets for $285.00. The draw will occur shortly after the conclusion of the PNE Fair, which runs between August 17 and September 2. Tickets are available online, by phone at 604-678-4663 (or toll free at 1-877-946-4663), or on-site at Hastings Park during the PNE Fair dates.

The annual PNE Prize Home is a significant revenue generator to help support the costs of running the PNE’s programming. The lottery generated $9.6 million in total revenues for the PNE in 2022 — up from $6.19 million in 2019, and $4.1 million in 2016.

Here are 25 photos showcasing the interior of the 2024 PNE Fair built in Langley Township: