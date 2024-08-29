10 hilarious Vancouver comedy shows happening in September

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Fall into funny around Vancouver this September!
Whether you’re looking for stand-up, improv, or storytelling, we’ve got you covered with our list of 10 great comedy events happening this month. Check out The Great Outdoors Comedy Fest, Eric Idle, and more!
And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.
The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival
What: Vancouver is a funny place to be this month, especially with the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (GOCF) coming to town!
The massive open-air festival will take place from Friday, September 13, to Sunday, September 15. Headliners this year include Tom Segura, Theo Von, Mark Normand, Andrew Santino, Ralph Barbosa, Dan Soder, and Fahim Anwar.
When: September 13 to 15, 2024
Where: Stanley Park, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices for general admission. VIP tickets and hotel packages are also available. Purchase online
Vancouver Fringe Festival
What: The popular Vancouver Fringe Festival features over 70 acts this year, including a variety of hilarious comedy acts that you won’t want to miss.
From Hot Snack Comedy to James Roque: Champorado, Ti Malik Coleman in the 40 Year Old Puberty, I Fear Love by Katie Voravong and lots more, there’s something for all theatregoers to laugh at in September during the festival.
When: September 5 to 15, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various venues across Vancouver
Cost: $15-$18. All attendees are also required to purchase a one-time yearly Festival Membership for $10. Purchase online
Jokers’ Comedy Classics
What: Jokers Canada is a travelling comedy club that showcases professional stand-ups all over Metro Vancouver. Featuring acclaimed comics that have performed at Just For Laughs and Winnipeg Comedy Festival, on CW and the CBC, and more.
This month, Jokers is bringing the Comedy Classics to Coquitlam’s Evergreen Cultural Centre on September 20, Port Coquitlam’s Terry Fox Theatre on September 21, Olympic Village on September 27, and Port Moody’s Inlet Theatre on September 28.
When: September 20, 21, 27 and 28, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Various locations
Cost: Starting from $33.83 to $38.30, purchase online
Betrayers at The Improv Centre
What: Fans of the hit reality show The Traitors are in for a comedy treat this fall in Vancouver.
The Improv Centre (TIC) is showcasing its deceptive side in Betrayers, its latest feature show on Granville Island. Audiences are invited to witness the comedy competition fueled by falsities and faux-friendships. Each improviser will try to be the last performer standing while using crowd suggestions for the show.
Even the audience gets a say in who they trust and who they want gone for good.
When: Fridays and Saturdays from September 27 to November 2, 2024 (special opening night on Thursday, September 26)
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various prices; tickets are available online
Yuk Off Comedy Competition
What: Cheer on your favourite local comedy this summer during the Yuk Off Comedy Competition until September 5. Comedians will face off for the chance of winning the top prize of $1,000 and the all-important bragging rights.
When: Every Thursday until September 5, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Yuk Yuks Surrey at Elements Casino – 17755 60th Avenue, Surrey
Tickets: $7.52 plus tax, purchase online
Godfrey at the House of Comedy
What: Godfrey has performed for audiences all over the world, and he’s coming to New Westminster for shows at the House of Comedy. Fans will recognize him for his onscreen work in films like Zoolander and TV shows like 30 Rock.
He appears at the House of Comedy in New West for four nights.
When: September 19 to 21, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster
Tickets: Tickets starting from $18-$25.50, purchase online
The 4:30 Movie (With Kevin Smith LIVE Q&A)
What: The Rio Theatre welcomes legendary filmmaker Kevin Smith to Vancouver for a special viewing of his latest film, The 4:30 Movie. Following the screening, Kevin will be onstage to talk about the coming-of-age film in a live Q&A session.
When: September 8, 2024
Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm
Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $45 plus fees in advance, purchase online
Comedy Vinyl
What: Hosts Ravenous Randy and Ismael Ndiaye put together a curated lineup of comedians every month at Comedy Vinyl. Check out the comics that have been featured at Just For Laughs, Sirius XM, and more, plus hear them break out a special karaoke song just for the audience.
When: The last Friday of every month
Time: 9 pm
Where: The MOTN – 1826 Triumph Street, Vancouver
Tickets: From $15, purchase online
Eric Idle
What: Comedy legend Eric Idle is coming to Vancouver on his first tour since 2016. The Always Look on the Bright Side of Life, Live! stop at Vogue Theatre will see the Monty Python member is being described as a “nostalgic one man musical,” and fans won’t want to miss it.
When: September 14, 2024
Time: Doors 6:30 pm, show 7:30 pm
Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $56, purchase online
Chill X Studio presents: Swipe Right, a Comedy Show with Jane Stanton
What: Chill X Studio welcomes Jane Stanton (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Just for Laughs) for Swipe Right. Six comedians will share their stories about love and dating while Stanton shares her opinions and swipes with the audience.
When: September 28, 2024
Time: 10 to 11:30 pm
Where: Chill X Studios — 2270 Manitoba Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online