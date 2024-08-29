10 hilarious Vancouver comedy shows happening in September

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Fall into funny around Vancouver this September!

Whether you’re looking for stand-up, improv, or storytelling, we’ve got you covered with our list of 10 great comedy events happening this month. Check out The Great Outdoors Comedy Fest, Eric Idle, and more!

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: The popular Vancouver Fringe Festival features over 70 acts this year, including a variety of hilarious comedy acts that you won’t want to miss.

From Hot Snack Comedy to James Roque: Champorado, Ti Malik Coleman in the 40 Year Old Puberty, I Fear Love by Katie Voravong and lots more, there’s something for all theatregoers to laugh at in September during the festival.

When: September 5 to 15, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Cost: $15-$18. All attendees are also required to purchase a one-time yearly Festival Membership for $10. Purchase online

What: Jokers Canada is a travelling comedy club that showcases professional stand-ups all over Metro Vancouver. Featuring acclaimed comics that have performed at Just For Laughs and Winnipeg Comedy Festival, on CW and the CBC, and more.

This month, Jokers is bringing the Comedy Classics to Coquitlam’s Evergreen Cultural Centre on September 20, Port Coquitlam’s Terry Fox Theatre on September 21, Olympic Village on September 27, and Port Moody’s Inlet Theatre on September 28.

When: September 20, 21, 27 and 28, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Various locations

Cost: Starting from $33.83 to $38.30, purchase online

What: Fans of the hit reality show The Traitors are in for a comedy treat this fall in Vancouver.

The Improv Centre (TIC) is showcasing its deceptive side in Betrayers, its latest feature show on Granville Island. Audiences are invited to witness the comedy competition fueled by falsities and faux-friendships. Each improviser will try to be the last performer standing while using crowd suggestions for the show.

Even the audience gets a say in who they trust and who they want gone for good.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from September 27 to November 2, 2024 (special opening night on Thursday, September 26)

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices; tickets are available online

Yuk Off Comedy Competition What: Cheer on your favourite local comedy this summer during the Yuk Off Comedy Competition until September 5. Comedians will face off for the chance of winning the top prize of $1,000 and the all-important bragging rights. When: Every Thursday until September 5, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Yuk Yuks Surrey at Elements Casino – 17755 60th Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: $7.52 plus tax, purchase online