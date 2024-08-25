Vancouver is expecting a weather 180 ahead of long weekend

It’s certainly been feeling like autumn the last few days. However, the forecast indicates some hopeful news for summer-weather fans.

While Vancouver residents still need to endure a few more days of dull and rainy weather, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) predicts a weather change.

Sunday is predicted to be a mainly cloudy day with a 30% chance of drizzle, but rain is expected to settle in on Monday afternoon.

ECCC forecasts windy weather from Sunday night through Tuesday. However, by Tuesday, the sun could be making a comeback, along with increased temperatures.

At the beginning of the week, temperatures could range around 19°C to 20°C, but by the end of the week, they could reach up to 24°C, ECCC said.

While the fall weather was relieving in the middle of our hot summer, we’re sure fans of warmer weather are looking forward to the upcoming Labour Day long weekend now that the autumn-like weather seems to be subsiding for now.