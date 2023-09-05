PNE Fair records attendance of over 626,000 for 2023

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Another year of the PNE Fair has come to an end, with the two-week event recording its highest attendance since the pandemic.

A total of 626,531 people visited the 2023 PNE Fair over its 15-day run between August 19 and September 4.

Several days of the 113th annual Fair were impacted by inclement weather, which can have an impact on attendance, particularly the heavy rainfall on Tuesday, August 29.

The attendance for 2023 was nearly 100,000 more visitors than the 2022 PNE Fair attendance of about 530,000, when the event reduced its footprint to a 75% sized Fair due to the ongoing impacts of the pandemic.

“The combination of new attractions, the Summer Night Concerts lineup and traditional favourites really resonated with our guests this year. Overall, the 2023 Fair was a tremendous success,” said Shelley Frost, president and CEO of the PNE, in a statement.

The winner of the PNE Prize Home, located in Langley Township and worth $2.3 million, as well as other prizes will be drawn on Monday, September 11.

“We want to thank the hundreds of thousands of guests who continue to make the PNE Fair part of their summer, our vendors and partners, all of the performers and our staff team for making this year so special. The attendance was strong and feedback was exceptional,” she continued.

New ride vehicle. The next upgrade should have tracks around the lagoon. 🚂 #PNEFair pic.twitter.com/KFpUa12AG3 — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) September 3, 2023

Just one more 📷 of the #PNEFair from last night. pic.twitter.com/gmMXUsVHBL — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) September 3, 2023

But 2023’s attendance was still about 100,000 below 2019’s attendance of 731,708, which was the second highest attendance in the past decade.

Up until the 2000s, the PNE Fair regularly attracted an annual attendance of over 900,000, which is a level that has not been seen since due in part to the removal of the first two Mondays from the Fair schedule — reducing the event from 17 days to 15 days.

But major plans to renew the PNE Fair and Playland are underway.

When the 2023 PNE Fair closed yesterday, it also marked the permanent closure of the 1960s-built temporary PNE amphitheatre, which will be demolished over the coming months for the construction of a brand-new world-class amphitheatre with a capacity for 10,000 spectators and a landmark mass timber cover roof. Construction on the $104 million venue will begin in early 2024 for an opening in early 2026.

Construction is also well underway on Playland’s new state-of-the-art launch coaster immediately adjacent to the future amphitheatre, replacing the former footprint of the Corkscrew roller coaster. It is expected to open in Summer 2024.

The latest construction progress on the new launch coaster opening at Playland in 2024. #PNE 🎢 pic.twitter.com/aGViPulRhD — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) September 3, 2023

Here is a breakdown of the PNE Fair’s annual attendance history: